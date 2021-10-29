SAIL Q2 results: Net profit up nearly 10-folds YoY to ₹4,304 cr; announces ₹4 dividend1 min read . 08:23 PM IST
The company posted a rise of 12% QoQ in standalone net profit in the September quarter
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The company posted a rise of 12% QoQ in standalone net profit in the September quarter
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Friday reported nearly10-folds year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit to ₹4,304 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2021, mainly on low-base effect. The steel company had posted a net profit of ₹393 crore in the year-ago period.
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Friday reported nearly10-folds year-on-year jump in its standalone net profit to ₹4,304 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, 2021, mainly on low-base effect. The steel company had posted a net profit of ₹393 crore in the year-ago period.
Sequentially, the company posted a rise of 12% in net profit in the current quarter (Q2FY22) from ₹3,850 crore in Q1FY22.
Sequentially, the company posted a rise of 12% in net profit in the current quarter (Q2FY22) from ₹3,850 crore in Q1FY22.
SAIL's revenue from operations increased 58.5% to ₹26,827 crore as against ₹ ₹16,924 crore in the year-ago period. Gross borrowings came at ₹22,478 crore as on 30.09.202I as against ₹35,350 Crore as on 31.012021, which is a reduction of ₹12,872 Crore during H1FY22, the company stated in a regulatory filing.
SAIL's board also declared interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share for FY22.
“The Board of Directors also declared Interim Dividend @ Rs. 4/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each 40% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company). The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is 10th November. 2021," it said.
Shares of SAIL on BSE closed 0.087% lower at ₹115 apiece on Friday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!