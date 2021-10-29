SAIL's revenue from operations increased 58.5% to ₹26,827 crore as against ₹ ₹16,924 crore in the year-ago period. Gross borrowings came at ₹22,478 crore as on 30.09.202I as against ₹35,350 Crore as on 31.012021, which is a reduction of ₹12,872 Crore during H1FY22, the company stated in a regulatory filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}