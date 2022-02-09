Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Wednesday reported 12% rise in its standalone net profit at ₹1,443 crore for the December quarter, helped by higher income. The same was ₹1,283 crore in the last year period.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile rose, 27% to ₹25,246 crore for the third quarter as against ₹19,833 crore in corresponding quarter of last year.

The company said it has delivered one of its best physical performances during the quarter. However, the same is not reflected in the financial performance during the third quarter due to various factors beyond the control of the company which primarily include unprecedented increase in the prices of imported and indigenous coking coal.

With the overall positive outlook in the economy and the announcements in the Union Budget for increasing the infrastructure spending, the performance is likely to improve in the coming quarters, SAIL said in a statement.

The company's focus remains to lower its borrowings and this is reflected in the reduction of about 15% over Q2.

The saleable steel production in the third quarter was 4.365 million tonnes (MT), compared to 4.153 MT in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

While the crude steel production during the quarter was at 4.531 MT, hot metal production stood at 4.886 MT. The company said it has achieved the "best ever Q3 and 9M production of hot metal, crude steel and saleable steel."

As on 31 December, borrowings of the company stood at ₹19,128 crore.

On Wednesday, SAIL shares closed 1.37% higher at 103.30 apiece on NSE.

