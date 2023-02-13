SAIL Q3 profit plunges 65% on higher expenses
- The steelmaker’s total income fell to Rs25,140.16 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs25,398.37 crore a year ago
NEW DELHI : Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a public sector undertaking on Monday reported 65% decline in its net profit at Rs542.18 crore for third quarter ending 31 December 2022. The company said its profit fell on account of higher expenses.
