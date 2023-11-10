Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 34.22% YOY

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 13.56% YoY & profit increased by 34.22% YoY

Saint Gobain Sekurit India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.56% & the profit increased by 34.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.83% and the profit increased by 22.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.75% q-o-q & increased by 10.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 23.7% q-o-q & increased by 32.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.95 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 33.8% Y-o-Y.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India has delivered 2.06% return in the last 1 week, 29.35% return in last 6 months and 14.76% YTD return.

Currently the Saint Gobain Sekurit India has a market cap of ₹1083.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹132 & ₹77 respectively.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 54 48.29 +11.83% 47.56 +13.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.33 3.18 +4.75% 3.02 +10.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.92 0.96 -4.29% 1.04 -12.2% Total Operating Expense 44.77 40.83 +9.66% 40.59 +10.29% Operating Income 9.23 7.46 +23.7% 6.96 +32.62% Net Income Before Taxes 11.54 9.68 +19.23% 8.66 +33.23% Net Income 8.66 7.05 +22.69% 6.45 +34.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.95 0.77 +23.38% 0.71 +33.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.66Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹54Cr

