Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 34.22% YOY
Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 13.56% YoY & profit increased by 34.22% YoY
Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 13.56% YoY & profit increased by 34.22% YoY
Saint Gobain Sekurit India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.56% & the profit increased by 34.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.83% and the profit increased by 22.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.75% q-o-q & increased by 10.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 23.7% q-o-q & increased by 32.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.95 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 33.8% Y-o-Y.
Saint Gobain Sekurit India has delivered 2.06% return in the last 1 week, 29.35% return in last 6 months and 14.76% YTD return.
Currently the Saint Gobain Sekurit India has a market cap of ₹1083.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹132 & ₹77 respectively.
Saint Gobain Sekurit India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|54
|48.29
|+11.83%
|47.56
|+13.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.33
|3.18
|+4.75%
|3.02
|+10.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.92
|0.96
|-4.29%
|1.04
|-12.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|44.77
|40.83
|+9.66%
|40.59
|+10.29%
|Operating Income
|9.23
|7.46
|+23.7%
|6.96
|+32.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.54
|9.68
|+19.23%
|8.66
|+33.23%
|Net Income
|8.66
|7.05
|+22.69%
|6.45
|+34.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.95
|0.77
|+23.38%
|0.71
|+33.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.66Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹54Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.