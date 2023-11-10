Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 34.22% YOY

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 34.22% YOY

Livemint

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 13.56% YoY & profit increased by 34.22% YoY

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q2 FY24 Results

Saint Gobain Sekurit India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 07 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 13.56% & the profit increased by 34.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 11.83% and the profit increased by 22.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.75% q-o-q & increased by 10.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 23.7% q-o-q & increased by 32.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.95 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 33.8% Y-o-Y.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India has delivered 2.06% return in the last 1 week, 29.35% return in last 6 months and 14.76% YTD return.

Currently the Saint Gobain Sekurit India has a market cap of 1083.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 132 & 77 respectively.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5448.29+11.83%47.56+13.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.333.18+4.75%3.02+10.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.920.96-4.29%1.04-12.2%
Total Operating Expense44.7740.83+9.66%40.59+10.29%
Operating Income9.237.46+23.7%6.96+32.62%
Net Income Before Taxes11.549.68+19.23%8.66+33.23%
Net Income8.667.05+22.69%6.45+34.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.950.77+23.38%0.71+33.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.66Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:41 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.