Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q3 Results 2025:Saint Gobain Sekurit India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance in the financial year. The company's topline experienced a modest increase of 1.32% year-over-year, while profits surged significantly, rising by 22.75%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹10.09 crore, with revenue reaching ₹53.02 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.71%, and profit showed a notable increase of 22.01%. However, it is important to note that the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and by 8.22% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q3 Results

The operating income was particularly impressive, up by 36.79% quarter-over-quarter and 23.22% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.11, reflecting a 23.33% increase compared to the previous year.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India has faced some challenges in recent months, delivering a -5.15% return in the last week, -17.1% return over the past six months, and -12.15% year-to-date return.

Currently, Saint Gobain Sekurit India boasts a market capitalization of ₹1054.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹158 and a low of ₹109.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 53.02 51.62 +2.71% 52.33 +1.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.29 3.16 +4.11% 3.04 +8.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.84 0.95 -11.58% 0.96 -12.5% Total Operating Expense 42.45 43.9 -3.3% 43.76 -2.99% Operating Income 10.56 7.72 +36.79% 8.57 +23.22% Net Income Before Taxes 13.54 10.47 +29.32% 10.92 +23.99% Net Income 10.09 8.27 +22.01% 8.22 +22.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.11 0.9 +23.33% 0.9 +23.33%