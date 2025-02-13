Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 22.75% YOY, profit at ₹10.09 crore and revenue at ₹53.02 crore

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 1.32% YoY & profit increased by 22.75% YoY, profit at 10.09 crore and revenue at 53.02 crore.

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q3 Results 2025:Saint Gobain Sekurit India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance in the financial year. The company's topline experienced a modest increase of 1.32% year-over-year, while profits surged significantly, rising by 22.75%. The profit for the quarter stood at 10.09 crore, with revenue reaching 53.02 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.71%, and profit showed a notable increase of 22.01%. However, it is important to note that the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and by 8.22% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q3 Results

The operating income was particularly impressive, up by 36.79% quarter-over-quarter and 23.22% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 1.11, reflecting a 23.33% increase compared to the previous year.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India has faced some challenges in recent months, delivering a -5.15% return in the last week, -17.1% return over the past six months, and -12.15% year-to-date return.

Currently, Saint Gobain Sekurit India boasts a market capitalization of 1054.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 158 and a low of 109.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue53.0251.62+2.71%52.33+1.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.293.16+4.11%3.04+8.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.840.95-11.58%0.96-12.5%
Total Operating Expense42.4543.9-3.3%43.76-2.99%
Operating Income10.567.72+36.79%8.57+23.22%
Net Income Before Taxes13.5410.47+29.32%10.92+23.99%
Net Income10.098.27+22.01%8.22+22.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.110.9+23.33%0.9+23.33%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹10.09Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹53.02Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
