Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 22.75% YOY, profit at ₹10.09 crore and revenue at ₹53.02 crore

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q3 Results 2025:Saint Gobain Sekurit India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a strong performance in the financial year. The company's topline experienced a modest increase of 1.32% year-over-year, while profits surged significantly, rising by 22.75%. The profit for the quarter stood at ₹10.09 crore, with revenue reaching ₹53.02 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 2.71%, and profit showed a notable increase of 22.01%. However, it is important to note that the selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 4.11% quarter-over-quarter and by 8.22% year-over-year, indicating increased operational costs.
The operating income was particularly impressive, up by 36.79% quarter-over-quarter and 23.22% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹1.11, reflecting a 23.33% increase compared to the previous year.
Saint Gobain Sekurit India has faced some challenges in recent months, delivering a -5.15% return in the last week, -17.1% return over the past six months, and -12.15% year-to-date return.
Currently, Saint Gobain Sekurit India boasts a market capitalization of ₹1054.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹158 and a low of ₹109.
Saint Gobain Sekurit India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|53.02
|51.62
|+2.71%
|52.33
|+1.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.29
|3.16
|+4.11%
|3.04
|+8.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.84
|0.95
|-11.58%
|0.96
|-12.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|42.45
|43.9
|-3.3%
|43.76
|-2.99%
|Operating Income
|10.56
|7.72
|+36.79%
|8.57
|+23.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.54
|10.47
|+29.32%
|10.92
|+23.99%
|Net Income
|10.09
|8.27
|+22.01%
|8.22
|+22.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.11
|0.9
|+23.33%
|0.9
|+23.33%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹10.09Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹53.02Cr