Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.5% YOY

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q4 Results Live : Saint Gobain Sekurit India declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.73% & the profit decreased by 10.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.94% and the profit decreased by 11.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 24.98% q-o-q & decreased by 25.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.33% q-o-q & decreased by 11.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.8 for Q4 which decreased by 11.09% Y-o-Y.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India has delivered -5.57% return in the last 1 week, 9.66% return in last 6 months and 1.94% YTD return.

Currently the Saint Gobain Sekurit India has a market cap of ₹1219.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹156 & ₹89.5 respectively.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 46.08 52.33 -11.94% 47.38 -2.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.28 3.04 -24.98% 3.07 -25.84% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.86 0.96 -9.94% 0.99 -12.81% Total Operating Expense 38.23 43.76 -12.65% 38.52 -0.76% Operating Income 7.85 8.57 -8.33% 8.86 -11.3% Net Income Before Taxes 10.54 10.92 -3.54% 10.94 -3.73% Net Income 7.3 8.22 -11.27% 8.15 -10.5% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.8 0.9 -11.11% 0.9 -11.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹7.3Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹46.08Cr

