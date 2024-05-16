Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.5% YOY

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q4 Results Live : Saint Gobain Sekurit India declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.73% & the profit decreased by 10.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.94% and the profit decreased by 11.27%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 24.98% q-o-q & decreased by 25.84% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.33% q-o-q & decreased by 11.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.8 for Q4 which decreased by 11.09% Y-o-Y.
Saint Gobain Sekurit India has delivered -5.57% return in the last 1 week, 9.66% return in last 6 months and 1.94% YTD return.
Currently the Saint Gobain Sekurit India has a market cap of ₹1219.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹156 & ₹89.5 respectively.
Saint Gobain Sekurit India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|46.08
|52.33
|-11.94%
|47.38
|-2.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.28
|3.04
|-24.98%
|3.07
|-25.84%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.86
|0.96
|-9.94%
|0.99
|-12.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|38.23
|43.76
|-12.65%
|38.52
|-0.76%
|Operating Income
|7.85
|8.57
|-8.33%
|8.86
|-11.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.54
|10.92
|-3.54%
|10.94
|-3.73%
|Net Income
|7.3
|8.22
|-11.27%
|8.15
|-10.5%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.8
|0.9
|-11.11%
|0.9
|-11.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹7.3Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹46.08Cr
