Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.5% YOY

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 10.5% YOY

Livemint

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.73% YoY & profit decreased by 10.5% YoY

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q4 Results Live

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Q4 Results Live : Saint Gobain Sekurit India declared their Q4 results on 13 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 2.73% & the profit decreased by 10.5% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 11.94% and the profit decreased by 11.27%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 24.98% q-o-q & decreased by 25.84% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.33% q-o-q & decreased by 11.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.8 for Q4 which decreased by 11.09% Y-o-Y.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India has delivered -5.57% return in the last 1 week, 9.66% return in last 6 months and 1.94% YTD return.

Currently the Saint Gobain Sekurit India has a market cap of 1219.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 156 & 89.5 respectively.

Saint Gobain Sekurit India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue46.0852.33-11.94%47.38-2.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.283.04-24.98%3.07-25.84%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.860.96-9.94%0.99-12.81%
Total Operating Expense38.2343.76-12.65%38.52-0.76%
Operating Income7.858.57-8.33%8.86-11.3%
Net Income Before Taxes10.5410.92-3.54%10.94-3.73%
Net Income7.38.22-11.27%8.15-10.5%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.80.9-11.11%0.9-11.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹7.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹46.08Cr

