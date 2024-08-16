Sakuma Exports Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 19.09% YoY

Sakuma Exports Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 53.38% YoY & profit increased by 19.09% YoY

Published16 Aug 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Sakuma Exports Q1 Results Live
Sakuma Exports Q1 Results Live

Sakuma Exports Q1 Results Live : Sakuma Exports declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with significant year-on-year growth. The company's topline surged by 53.38%, while the profit rose by 19.09% YoY. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a substantial increase of 47.83%, but the profit experienced a steep decline of 78.14%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a minor increase of 2.74% quarter-on-quarter and a slight rise of 0.8% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, Sakuma Exports managed to maintain a positive growth trajectory.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 62.08% compared to the previous quarter, but it recorded an impressive increase of 124.47% on a year-on-year basis. This indicates a significant improvement in the company's operating efficiency over the past year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.04, marking a decrease of 80.93% YoY. This decline in EPS is a point of concern for investors, although the overall profitability and revenue growth provide a positive outlook.

Sakuma Exports has delivered notable returns for its shareholders, with a 44.35% return in the last week, 64.94% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 154.15% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market.

As of now, Sakuma Exports boasts a market capitalization of 1410.22 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 10.3 and a low of 2.97, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in its stock value.

Sakuma Exports Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue740.74501.07+47.83%482.96+53.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.031.97+2.74%2.01+0.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.170.23-25.42%0.3-43.53%
Total Operating Expense733.24481.27+52.35%479.61+52.88%
Operating Income7.5119.79-62.08%3.34+124.47%
Net Income Before Taxes7.4427.86-73.28%6.25+19.01%
Net Income5.6926.01-78.14%4.77+19.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.041.11-96.56%0.2-80.93%
FAQs
₹5.69Cr
₹740.74Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:16 AM IST
