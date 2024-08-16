Sakuma Exports Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 19.09% YoY

Sakuma Exports Q1 Results Live : Sakuma Exports declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with significant year-on-year growth. The company's topline surged by 53.38%, while the profit rose by 19.09% YoY. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a substantial increase of 47.83%, but the profit experienced a steep decline of 78.14%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a minor increase of 2.74% quarter-on-quarter and a slight rise of 0.8% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, Sakuma Exports managed to maintain a positive growth trajectory.
Operating income for the quarter was down by 62.08% compared to the previous quarter, but it recorded an impressive increase of 124.47% on a year-on-year basis. This indicates a significant improvement in the company's operating efficiency over the past year.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.04, marking a decrease of 80.93% YoY. This decline in EPS is a point of concern for investors, although the overall profitability and revenue growth provide a positive outlook.
Sakuma Exports has delivered notable returns for its shareholders, with a 44.35% return in the last week, 64.94% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 154.15% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market.
As of now, Sakuma Exports boasts a market capitalization of ₹1410.22 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹10.3 and a low of ₹2.97, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in its stock value.
Sakuma Exports Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|740.74
|501.07
|+47.83%
|482.96
|+53.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.03
|1.97
|+2.74%
|2.01
|+0.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.17
|0.23
|-25.42%
|0.3
|-43.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|733.24
|481.27
|+52.35%
|479.61
|+52.88%
|Operating Income
|7.51
|19.79
|-62.08%
|3.34
|+124.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.44
|27.86
|-73.28%
|6.25
|+19.01%
|Net Income
|5.69
|26.01
|-78.14%
|4.77
|+19.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.04
|1.11
|-96.56%
|0.2
|-80.93%
