Sakuma Exports Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 19.09% YoY

Sakuma Exports Q1 Results Live : Sakuma Exports declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with significant year-on-year growth. The company's topline surged by 53.38%, while the profit rose by 19.09% YoY. However, in comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a substantial increase of 47.83%, but the profit experienced a steep decline of 78.14%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a minor increase of 2.74% quarter-on-quarter and a slight rise of 0.8% year-on-year. Despite the rise in expenses, Sakuma Exports managed to maintain a positive growth trajectory.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 62.08% compared to the previous quarter, but it recorded an impressive increase of 124.47% on a year-on-year basis. This indicates a significant improvement in the company's operating efficiency over the past year.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.04, marking a decrease of 80.93% YoY. This decline in EPS is a point of concern for investors, although the overall profitability and revenue growth provide a positive outlook.

Sakuma Exports has delivered notable returns for its shareholders, with a 44.35% return in the last week, 64.94% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 154.15% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong performance in the stock market.

As of now, Sakuma Exports boasts a market capitalization of ₹1410.22 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹10.3 and a low of ₹2.97, reflecting significant volatility and growth potential in its stock value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sakuma Exports Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 740.74 501.07 +47.83% 482.96 +53.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.03 1.97 +2.74% 2.01 +0.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.17 0.23 -25.42% 0.3 -43.53% Total Operating Expense 733.24 481.27 +52.35% 479.61 +52.88% Operating Income 7.51 19.79 -62.08% 3.34 +124.47% Net Income Before Taxes 7.44 27.86 -73.28% 6.25 +19.01% Net Income 5.69 26.01 -78.14% 4.77 +19.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.04 1.11 -96.56% 0.2 -80.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹5.69Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹740.74Cr

