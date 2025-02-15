Sakuma Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 47.75% YOY, profit at ₹3.37 crore and revenue at ₹477.73 crore

Sakuma Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 38.68% YoY & profit decreased by 47.75% YoY, profit at 3.37 crore and revenue at 477.73 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Sakuma Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Sakuma Exports Q3 Results 2025:Sakuma Exports declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 38.68% year-over-year (YoY), with profit plummeting by 47.75% YoY. For Q3, Sakuma reported a profit of 3.37 crore and revenue of 477.73 crore.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Sakuma Exports experienced positive growth, with revenue increasing by 40.76% and profit rising by an impressive 171.77%. This quarter's financial recovery suggests the company is making strides in its operational efficiency.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline, decreasing by 4.81% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 8.72% YoY, indicating a focus on cost management.

However, the operating income faced a staggering drop, down by 218.18% q-o-q and a decrease of 113.17% YoY, which raises concerns about the company's profitability.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) fell to 0.02 for Q3, representing a 60% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the broader challenges faced by the company during the quarter.

Sakuma Exports has delivered a -15.76% return over the past week, -67.44% return in the last six months, and -24.42% year-to-date return, highlighting the stock's underperformance in recent times.

Currently, Sakuma Exports boasts a market capitalization of 461.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 10.3 and a low of 2.94, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price.

Sakuma Exports Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue477.73339.39+40.76%779.07-38.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.781.87-4.81%1.95-8.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.820.39+110.26%0.31+164.52%
Total Operating Expense479.04338.29+41.61%769.2-37.72%
Operating Income-1.31.1-218.18%9.87-113.17%
Net Income Before Taxes5.12.88+77.08%8.71-41.45%
Net Income3.371.24+171.77%6.45-47.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.020.01+100%0.05-60%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3.37Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹477.73Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:24 AM IST
