Sakuma Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 47.75% YOY, profit at ₹3.37 crore and revenue at ₹477.73 crore

Sakuma Exports Q3 Results 2025:Sakuma Exports declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 38.68% year-over-year (YoY), with profit plummeting by 47.75% YoY. For Q3, Sakuma reported a profit of ₹3.37 crore and revenue of ₹477.73 crore.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Sakuma Exports experienced positive growth, with revenue increasing by 40.76% and profit rising by an impressive 171.77%. This quarter's financial recovery suggests the company is making strides in its operational efficiency.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline, decreasing by 4.81% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 8.72% YoY, indicating a focus on cost management.

However, the operating income faced a staggering drop, down by 218.18% q-o-q and a decrease of 113.17% YoY, which raises concerns about the company's profitability.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) fell to ₹0.02 for Q3, representing a 60% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the broader challenges faced by the company during the quarter.

Sakuma Exports has delivered a -15.76% return over the past week, -67.44% return in the last six months, and -24.42% year-to-date return, highlighting the stock's underperformance in recent times.

Currently, Sakuma Exports boasts a market capitalization of ₹461.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹10.3 and a low of ₹2.94, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price.

Sakuma Exports Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 477.73 339.39 +40.76% 779.07 -38.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.78 1.87 -4.81% 1.95 -8.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.82 0.39 +110.26% 0.31 +164.52% Total Operating Expense 479.04 338.29 +41.61% 769.2 -37.72% Operating Income -1.3 1.1 -218.18% 9.87 -113.17% Net Income Before Taxes 5.1 2.88 +77.08% 8.71 -41.45% Net Income 3.37 1.24 +171.77% 6.45 -47.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.02 0.01 +100% 0.05 -60%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

