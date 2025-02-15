Sakuma Exports Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 47.75% YOY, profit at ₹3.37 crore and revenue at ₹477.73 crore

Sakuma Exports Q3 Results 2025:Sakuma Exports declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025, revealing a significant decline in financial performance. The company's topline decreased by 38.68% year-over-year (YoY), with profit plummeting by 47.75% YoY. For Q3, Sakuma reported a profit of ₹3.37 crore and revenue of ₹477.73 crore.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Sakuma Exports experienced positive growth, with revenue increasing by 40.76% and profit rising by an impressive 171.77%. This quarter's financial recovery suggests the company is making strides in its operational efficiency.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decline, decreasing by 4.81% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and by 8.72% YoY, indicating a focus on cost management.
However, the operating income faced a staggering drop, down by 218.18% q-o-q and a decrease of 113.17% YoY, which raises concerns about the company's profitability.
Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) fell to ₹0.02 for Q3, representing a 60% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS reflects the broader challenges faced by the company during the quarter.
Sakuma Exports has delivered a -15.76% return over the past week, -67.44% return in the last six months, and -24.42% year-to-date return, highlighting the stock's underperformance in recent times.
Currently, Sakuma Exports boasts a market capitalization of ₹461.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹10.3 and a low of ₹2.94, indicating substantial volatility in its stock price.
Sakuma Exports Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|477.73
|339.39
|+40.76%
|779.07
|-38.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.78
|1.87
|-4.81%
|1.95
|-8.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.82
|0.39
|+110.26%
|0.31
|+164.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|479.04
|338.29
|+41.61%
|769.2
|-37.72%
|Operating Income
|-1.3
|1.1
|-218.18%
|9.87
|-113.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.1
|2.88
|+77.08%
|8.71
|-41.45%
|Net Income
|3.37
|1.24
|+171.77%
|6.45
|-47.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.02
|0.01
|+100%
|0.05
|-60%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹3.37Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹477.73Cr