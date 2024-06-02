Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sakuma Exports Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 157.21% YOY

Sakuma Exports Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 157.21% YOY

Livemint

Sakuma Exports Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 50.19% YoY & profit increased by 157.21% YoY

Sakuma Exports Q4 Results Live

Sakuma Exports Q4 Results Live : Sakuma Exports declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 50.19% & the profit increased by 157.21% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.68% and the profit increased by 303.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q & increased by 1.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 100.6% q-o-q & increased by 57.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.11 for Q4 which increased by 165.7% Y-o-Y.

Sakuma Exports has delivered 23.51% return in the last 1 week, 110.23% return in last 6 months and 81.22% YTD return.

Currently, Sakuma Exports has a market cap of 1004.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of 32.4 & 13.1 respectively.

Sakuma Exports Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue501.07779.07-35.68%1005.94-50.19%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.971.95+1.14%1.94+1.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.230.31-24.77%0.35-34.42%
Total Operating Expense481.27769.2-37.43%993.39-51.55%
Operating Income19.799.87+100.6%12.55+57.67%
Net Income Before Taxes27.868.71+219.81%12.62+120.66%
Net Income26.016.45+303.06%10.11+157.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.110.27+311.11%0.42+165.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹26.01Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹501.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.