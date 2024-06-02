Sakuma Exports Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 157.21% YOY

Sakuma Exports Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 50.19% YoY & profit increased by 157.21% YoY

Sakuma Exports Q4 Results Live : Sakuma Exports declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 50.19% & the profit increased by 157.21% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.68% and the profit increased by 303.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q & increased by 1.74% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 100.6% q-o-q & increased by 57.67% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.11 for Q4 which increased by 165.7% Y-o-Y.

Sakuma Exports has delivered 23.51% return in the last 1 week, 110.23% return in last 6 months and 81.22% YTD return.

Currently, Sakuma Exports has a market cap of ₹1004.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹32.4 & ₹13.1 respectively.

Sakuma Exports Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 501.07 779.07 -35.68% 1005.94 -50.19% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.97 1.95 +1.14% 1.94 +1.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.23 0.31 -24.77% 0.35 -34.42% Total Operating Expense 481.27 769.2 -37.43% 993.39 -51.55% Operating Income 19.79 9.87 +100.6% 12.55 +57.67% Net Income Before Taxes 27.86 8.71 +219.81% 12.62 +120.66% Net Income 26.01 6.45 +303.06% 10.11 +157.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.11 0.27 +311.11% 0.42 +165.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹26.01Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹501.07Cr

