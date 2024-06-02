Sakuma Exports Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 157.21% YOY

Sakuma Exports Q4 Results Live : Sakuma Exports declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 50.19% & the profit increased by 157.21% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 35.68% and the profit increased by 303.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.14% q-o-q & increased by 1.74% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 100.6% q-o-q & increased by 57.67% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.11 for Q4 which increased by 165.7% Y-o-Y.
Sakuma Exports has delivered 23.51% return in the last 1 week, 110.23% return in last 6 months and 81.22% YTD return.
Currently, Sakuma Exports has a market cap of ₹1004.91 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹32.4 & ₹13.1 respectively.
Sakuma Exports Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|501.07
|779.07
|-35.68%
|1005.94
|-50.19%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.97
|1.95
|+1.14%
|1.94
|+1.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.23
|0.31
|-24.77%
|0.35
|-34.42%
|Total Operating Expense
|481.27
|769.2
|-37.43%
|993.39
|-51.55%
|Operating Income
|19.79
|9.87
|+100.6%
|12.55
|+57.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|27.86
|8.71
|+219.81%
|12.62
|+120.66%
|Net Income
|26.01
|6.45
|+303.06%
|10.11
|+157.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.11
|0.27
|+311.11%
|0.42
|+165.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹26.01Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹501.07Cr
