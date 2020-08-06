Sales recovery is two years away: JCB India

Demand has begun to recover with the lifting of the prolonged lockdown driven by flagship government programmes. “We are seeing significant recovery. This is being driven by increased government spending in construction activities under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA)," Chowdhury said, adding availability of labour in villages is also a contributor to the revival. After losing April and May, the use of JCB machines deployed on the field saw a V-shaped recovery during June-July. “We have about 90,000 machines on the field pan-India. In July, machine utilization level was the same as last year," Chowdhury said.