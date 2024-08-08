Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 44.41% YOY

Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.64% YoY & profit increased by 44.41% YoY

Livemint
Published8 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live
Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live

Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : Salzer Electronics announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company saw a 23.64% year-over-year growth in revenue, reaching a total of XXXX, while the profit surged by 44.41% year-over-year, showcasing strong financial performance.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Salzer Electronics experienced a 9.29% growth in revenue and an 11.25% increase in profit, indicating a positive trend in their financials.

Despite the positive results, the selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 4.01% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 22.38% year-over-year, which is something to keep an eye on.

The operating income also showed improvement, with a 0.62% increase quarter-over-quarter and a significant 29.95% rise year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 7.49, marking a 33.27% increase year-over-year, demonstrating strong earnings growth for the company.

Salzer Electronics' stock performance has been mixed, with a -3.73% return in the last 1 week, but impressive gains of 103.66% in the last 6 months and 123.94% year-to-date return, indicating investor confidence.

Currently, Salzer Electronics boasts a market capitalization of 1600.2 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 984.95 & 317.05 respectively, highlighting the company's market position.

Salzer Electronics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue356.9326.57+9.29%288.67+23.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.7413.27-4.01%10.41+22.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.615.42+3.58%4.66+20.47%
Total Operating Expense329.06298.9+10.09%267.25+23.13%
Operating Income27.8427.67+0.62%21.42+29.95%
Net Income Before Taxes19.3818.86+2.77%14.16+36.87%
Net Income14.3512.9+11.25%9.94+44.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.497.3+2.6%5.62+33.27%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹14.35Cr
₹356.9Cr
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 11:26 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSalzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 44.41% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    298.70
    11:28 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.55 (-0.52%)

    Tata Steel

    151.65
    11:29 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-1.43%)

    Tata Power

    422.10
    11:29 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -8.15 (-1.89%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    323.55
    11:29 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    -5.4 (-1.64%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Route Mobile

    1,611.00
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    109.05 (7.26%)

    Laxmi Organic Industries

    275.50
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    18.65 (7.26%)

    Triveni Turbines

    683.85
    11:24 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    45.8 (7.18%)

    DCM Shriram

    1,164.55
    11:23 AM | 8 AUG 2024
    68.9 (6.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue