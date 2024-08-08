Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 44.41% YOY

Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : Salzer Electronics announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.
The company saw a 23.64% year-over-year growth in revenue, reaching a total of ₹XXXX, while the profit surged by 44.41% year-over-year, showcasing strong financial performance.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Salzer Electronics experienced a 9.29% growth in revenue and an 11.25% increase in profit, indicating a positive trend in their financials.
Despite the positive results, the selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 4.01% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 22.38% year-over-year, which is something to keep an eye on.
The operating income also showed improvement, with a 0.62% increase quarter-over-quarter and a significant 29.95% rise year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.49, marking a 33.27% increase year-over-year, demonstrating strong earnings growth for the company.
Salzer Electronics' stock performance has been mixed, with a -3.73% return in the last 1 week, but impressive gains of 103.66% in the last 6 months and 123.94% year-to-date return, indicating investor confidence.
Currently, Salzer Electronics boasts a market capitalization of ₹1600.2 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹984.95 & ₹317.05 respectively, highlighting the company's market position.
Salzer Electronics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|356.9
|326.57
|+9.29%
|288.67
|+23.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12.74
|13.27
|-4.01%
|10.41
|+22.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.61
|5.42
|+3.58%
|4.66
|+20.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|329.06
|298.9
|+10.09%
|267.25
|+23.13%
|Operating Income
|27.84
|27.67
|+0.62%
|21.42
|+29.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|19.38
|18.86
|+2.77%
|14.16
|+36.87%
|Net Income
|14.35
|12.9
|+11.25%
|9.94
|+44.41%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.49
|7.3
|+2.6%
|5.62
|+33.27%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.35Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹356.9Cr
