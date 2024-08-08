Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 44.41% YOY

Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 44.41% YOY

Livemint

Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.64% YoY & profit increased by 44.41% YoY

Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live

Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : Salzer Electronics announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The company saw a 23.64% year-over-year growth in revenue, reaching a total of XXXX, while the profit surged by 44.41% year-over-year, showcasing strong financial performance.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Salzer Electronics experienced a 9.29% growth in revenue and an 11.25% increase in profit, indicating a positive trend in their financials.

Despite the positive results, the selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 4.01% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 22.38% year-over-year, which is something to keep an eye on.

The operating income also showed improvement, with a 0.62% increase quarter-over-quarter and a significant 29.95% rise year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 7.49, marking a 33.27% increase year-over-year, demonstrating strong earnings growth for the company.

Salzer Electronics' stock performance has been mixed, with a -3.73% return in the last 1 week, but impressive gains of 103.66% in the last 6 months and 123.94% year-to-date return, indicating investor confidence.

Currently, Salzer Electronics boasts a market capitalization of 1600.2 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 984.95 & 317.05 respectively, highlighting the company's market position.

Salzer Electronics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue356.9326.57+9.29%288.67+23.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.7413.27-4.01%10.41+22.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.615.42+3.58%4.66+20.47%
Total Operating Expense329.06298.9+10.09%267.25+23.13%
Operating Income27.8427.67+0.62%21.42+29.95%
Net Income Before Taxes19.3818.86+2.77%14.16+36.87%
Net Income14.3512.9+11.25%9.94+44.41%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.497.3+2.6%5.62+33.27%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.35Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹356.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

