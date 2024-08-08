Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 44.41% YOY

Salzer Electronics Q1 Results Live : Salzer Electronics announced their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024, with a significant increase in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company saw a 23.64% year-over-year growth in revenue, reaching a total of ₹XXXX, while the profit surged by 44.41% year-over-year, showcasing strong financial performance.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Salzer Electronics experienced a 9.29% growth in revenue and an 11.25% increase in profit, indicating a positive trend in their financials.

Despite the positive results, the selling, general & administrative expenses decreased by 4.01% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 22.38% year-over-year, which is something to keep an eye on.

The operating income also showed improvement, with a 0.62% increase quarter-over-quarter and a significant 29.95% rise year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹7.49, marking a 33.27% increase year-over-year, demonstrating strong earnings growth for the company.

Salzer Electronics' stock performance has been mixed, with a -3.73% return in the last 1 week, but impressive gains of 103.66% in the last 6 months and 123.94% year-to-date return, indicating investor confidence.

Currently, Salzer Electronics boasts a market capitalization of ₹1600.2 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹984.95 & ₹317.05 respectively, highlighting the company's market position.

Salzer Electronics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 356.9 326.57 +9.29% 288.67 +23.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12.74 13.27 -4.01% 10.41 +22.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.61 5.42 +3.58% 4.66 +20.47% Total Operating Expense 329.06 298.9 +10.09% 267.25 +23.13% Operating Income 27.84 27.67 +0.62% 21.42 +29.95% Net Income Before Taxes 19.38 18.86 +2.77% 14.16 +36.87% Net Income 14.35 12.9 +11.25% 9.94 +44.41% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.49 7.3 +2.6% 5.62 +33.27%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.35Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹356.9Cr

