Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Salzer Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.06% YoY

Salzer Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.06% YoY

Livemint

Salzer Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 10.08% YoY & Profit Increased by 28.06% YoY

Salzer Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Salzer Electronics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.08% & the profit increased by 28.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.7% and the profit increased by 34.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.59% q-o-q & increased by 21.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.88% q-o-q & increased by 25.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.98 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.

Salzer Electronics has delivered 0.18% return in the last 1 week, 40.35% return in the last 6 months, and 16.63% YTD return.

Currently, Salzer Electronics has a market cap of 819.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 495 & 236 respectively.

Salzer Electronics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue270.35280.72-3.7%245.6+10.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.7411.22+4.59%9.69+21.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.885.16-5.52%4.16+17.35%
Total Operating Expense244.2259.09-5.75%224.84+8.61%
Operating Income26.1521.63+20.88%20.76+25.95%
Net Income Before Taxes18.1113.6+33.15%14.71+23.08%
Net Income13.29.84+34.2%10.31+28.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.985.56+43.53%6.41+24.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.2Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹270.35Cr

