Salzer Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.06% YoY

Salzer Electronics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.08% & the profit increased by 28.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.7% and the profit increased by 34.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.59% q-o-q & increased by 21.07% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.88% q-o-q & increased by 25.95% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹7.98 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.

Salzer Electronics has delivered 0.18% return in the last 1 week, 40.35% return in the last 6 months, and 16.63% YTD return.

Currently, Salzer Electronics has a market cap of ₹819.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹495 & ₹236 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Salzer Electronics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 270.35 280.72 -3.7% 245.6 +10.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.74 11.22 +4.59% 9.69 +21.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.88 5.16 -5.52% 4.16 +17.35% Total Operating Expense 244.2 259.09 -5.75% 224.84 +8.61% Operating Income 26.15 21.63 +20.88% 20.76 +25.95% Net Income Before Taxes 18.11 13.6 +33.15% 14.71 +23.08% Net Income 13.2 9.84 +34.2% 10.31 +28.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.98 5.56 +43.53% 6.41 +24.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.2Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹270.35Cr

