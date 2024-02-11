Salzer Electronics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.06% YoY

Salzer Electronics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 10.08% & the profit increased by 28.06% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 3.7% and the profit increased by 34.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.59% q-o-q & increased by 21.07% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.88% q-o-q & increased by 25.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.98 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 24.43% Y-o-Y.
Salzer Electronics has delivered 0.18% return in the last 1 week, 40.35% return in the last 6 months, and 16.63% YTD return.
Currently, Salzer Electronics has a market cap of ₹819.25 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹495 & ₹236 respectively.
Salzer Electronics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|270.35
|280.72
|-3.7%
|245.6
|+10.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.74
|11.22
|+4.59%
|9.69
|+21.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.88
|5.16
|-5.52%
|4.16
|+17.35%
|Total Operating Expense
|244.2
|259.09
|-5.75%
|224.84
|+8.61%
|Operating Income
|26.15
|21.63
|+20.88%
|20.76
|+25.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|18.11
|13.6
|+33.15%
|14.71
|+23.08%
|Net Income
|13.2
|9.84
|+34.2%
|10.31
|+28.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.98
|5.56
|+43.53%
|6.41
|+24.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.2Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹270.35Cr
