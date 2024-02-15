Samkrg Pistons & Rings Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.67% YOY

Samkrg Pistons & Rings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.75% & the profit increased by 22.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.66% and the profit increased by 248.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.89% q-o-q and increased by 33.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 173.86% q-o-q and increased by 23.52% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.69% Y-o-Y.
Samkrg Pistons & Rings has delivered 1.16% return in the last 1 week, 18.53% return in the last 6 months, and 12.63% YTD return.
Currently, Samkrg Pistons & Rings has a market cap of ₹166.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹187 & ₹112.5 respectively.
Samkrg Pistons & Rings Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|60.49
|64.8
|-6.66%
|56.13
|+7.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.94
|18.83
|+5.89%
|14.93
|+33.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.74
|3.64
|-24.66%
|3.4
|-19.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|54.19
|62.5
|-13.3%
|51.04
|+6.18%
|Operating Income
|6.3
|2.3
|+173.86%
|5.1
|+23.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5.92
|1.66
|+256.11%
|4.92
|+20.19%
|Net Income
|4.57
|1.31
|+248.21%
|3.72
|+22.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.65
|1.33
|+248.31%
|3.79
|+22.69%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.57Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹60.49Cr
