Samkrg Pistons & Rings Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.67% YOY

Samkrg Pistons & Rings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.75% & the profit increased by 22.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.66% and the profit increased by 248.21%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.89% q-o-q and increased by 33.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 173.86% q-o-q and increased by 23.52% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.69% Y-o-Y.

Samkrg Pistons & Rings has delivered 1.16% return in the last 1 week, 18.53% return in the last 6 months, and 12.63% YTD return.

Currently, Samkrg Pistons & Rings has a market cap of ₹166.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹187 & ₹112.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 60.49 64.8 -6.66% 56.13 +7.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.94 18.83 +5.89% 14.93 +33.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.74 3.64 -24.66% 3.4 -19.31% Total Operating Expense 54.19 62.5 -13.3% 51.04 +6.18% Operating Income 6.3 2.3 +173.86% 5.1 +23.52% Net Income Before Taxes 5.92 1.66 +256.11% 4.92 +20.19% Net Income 4.57 1.31 +248.21% 3.72 +22.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.65 1.33 +248.31% 3.79 +22.69%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.57Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹60.49Cr

