Samkrg Pistons & Rings Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 22.67% YOY

Livemint

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Q3 FY24 Results Live

Samkrg Pistons & Rings declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 7.75% & the profit increased by 22.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 6.66% and the profit increased by 248.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.89% q-o-q and increased by 33.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 173.86% q-o-q and increased by 23.52% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.69% Y-o-Y.

Samkrg Pistons & Rings has delivered 1.16% return in the last 1 week, 18.53% return in the last 6 months, and 12.63% YTD return.

Currently, Samkrg Pistons & Rings has a market cap of 166.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 187 & 112.5 respectively.

Samkrg Pistons & Rings Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue60.4964.8-6.66%56.13+7.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.9418.83+5.89%14.93+33.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.743.64-24.66%3.4-19.31%
Total Operating Expense54.1962.5-13.3%51.04+6.18%
Operating Income6.32.3+173.86%5.1+23.52%
Net Income Before Taxes5.921.66+256.11%4.92+20.19%
Net Income4.571.31+248.21%3.72+22.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.651.33+248.31%3.79+22.69%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.57Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹60.49Cr

