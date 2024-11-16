Sammaan Capital Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss at ₹2761Cr, Revenue increased by 8.75% YoY

Sammaan Capital Q2 Results 2024:Sammaan Capital announced its Q2 results for 2024 on 14 Nov, revealing a significant loss of ₹2761 crore. This contrasts sharply with the profit of ₹297.98 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite the financial setback, the company reported a revenue increase of 8.75% year-over-year, and a growth of 9.74% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses surged by 33.33% quarter-on-quarter and 35.53% year-on-year, contributing to the overall loss. The operating income also fell drastically, down 242.77% quarter-on-quarter and 239.5% year-on-year, reflecting the challenging market conditions faced by the firm.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at ₹2.76, marking a steep decline of 70.12% year-on-year. Investors have been wary, as evidenced by the stock's performance; Sammaan Capital has seen a -6.95% return in the last week, -17.08% over the past six months, and a staggering -30.19% year-to-date.

Currently, Sammaan Capital's market capitalization is ₹9841.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹209.3 and a low of ₹131.13. Analysts remain pessimistic, with a consensus recommendation of 'Sell' based on the latest assessments. Out of one analyst covering the company, all have issued a sell rating as of 16 Nov, 2024.

Sammaan Capital Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2422 2207 +9.74% 2227.21 +8.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 204 153 +33.33% 150.52 +35.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 20 19 +5.26% 22.94 -12.82% Total Operating Expense 4872 491 +892.26% 470.97 +934.46% Operating Income -2450 1716 -242.77% 1756.24 -239.5% Net Income Before Taxes -3685 437 -943.25% 421.56 -974.13% Net Income -2761 327 -944.34% 297.98 -1026.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.76 8.15 -66.1% 9.25 -70.12%