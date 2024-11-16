Sammaan Capital Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss at ₹2761Cr, Revenue increased by 8.75% YoY

Hello User
Sammaan Capital Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

Sammaan Capital Q2 Results 2024:Sammaan Capital announced its Q2 results for 2024 on 14 Nov, revealing a significant loss of 2761 crore. This contrasts sharply with the profit of 297.98 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite the financial setback, the company reported a revenue increase of 8.75% year-over-year, and a growth of 9.74% compared to the previous quarter.

The company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses surged by 33.33% quarter-on-quarter and 35.53% year-on-year, contributing to the overall loss. The operating income also fell drastically, down 242.77% quarter-on-quarter and 239.5% year-on-year, reflecting the challenging market conditions faced by the firm.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at 2.76, marking a steep decline of 70.12% year-on-year. Investors have been wary, as evidenced by the stock's performance; Sammaan Capital has seen a -6.95% return in the last week, -17.08% over the past six months, and a staggering -30.19% year-to-date.

Currently, Sammaan Capital's market capitalization is 9841.24 crore, with a 52-week high of 209.3 and a low of 131.13. Analysts remain pessimistic, with a consensus recommendation of 'Sell' based on the latest assessments. Out of one analyst covering the company, all have issued a sell rating as of 16 Nov, 2024.

Sammaan Capital Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue24222207+9.74%2227.21+8.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total204153+33.33%150.52+35.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization2019+5.26%22.94-12.82%
Total Operating Expense4872491+892.26%470.97+934.46%
Operating Income-24501716-242.77%1756.24-239.5%
Net Income Before Taxes-3685437-943.25%421.56-974.13%
Net Income-2761327-944.34%297.98-1026.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.768.15-66.1%9.25-70.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2761Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹2422Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

