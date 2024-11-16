Sammaan Capital Q2 results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: loss at ₹2761Cr, Revenue increased by 8.75% YoY

Sammaan Capital Q2 Results 2024:Sammaan Capital announced its Q2 results for 2024 on 14 Nov, revealing a significant loss of ₹2761 crore. This contrasts sharply with the profit of ₹297.98 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite the financial setback, the company reported a revenue increase of 8.75% year-over-year, and a growth of 9.74% compared to the previous quarter.
The company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses surged by 33.33% quarter-on-quarter and 35.53% year-on-year, contributing to the overall loss. The operating income also fell drastically, down 242.77% quarter-on-quarter and 239.5% year-on-year, reflecting the challenging market conditions faced by the firm.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter stood at ₹2.76, marking a steep decline of 70.12% year-on-year. Investors have been wary, as evidenced by the stock's performance; Sammaan Capital has seen a -6.95% return in the last week, -17.08% over the past six months, and a staggering -30.19% year-to-date.
Currently, Sammaan Capital's market capitalization is ₹9841.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹209.3 and a low of ₹131.13. Analysts remain pessimistic, with a consensus recommendation of 'Sell' based on the latest assessments. Out of one analyst covering the company, all have issued a sell rating as of 16 Nov, 2024.
Sammaan Capital Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2422
|2207
|+9.74%
|2227.21
|+8.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|204
|153
|+33.33%
|150.52
|+35.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20
|19
|+5.26%
|22.94
|-12.82%
|Total Operating Expense
|4872
|491
|+892.26%
|470.97
|+934.46%
|Operating Income
|-2450
|1716
|-242.77%
|1756.24
|-239.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3685
|437
|-943.25%
|421.56
|-974.13%
|Net Income
|-2761
|327
|-944.34%
|297.98
|-1026.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.76
|8.15
|-66.1%
|9.25
|-70.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2761Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹2422Cr
