Samrat Pharmachem Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 237.96% YoY

Samrat Pharmachem Q1 Results Live : Samrat Pharmachem declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported impressive year-on-year growth, with the topline increasing by 40.61% and the profit surging by 237.96%. Comparatively, the revenue saw a slight decline of 2.25% from the previous quarter, while the profit increased by a substantial 48.02%.
In terms of expenses, the company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 23.73% quarter-on-quarter. However, these expenses saw a modest increase of 1.34% year-on-year. The prudent management of expenses contributed significantly to the overall profitability.
The operating income also showed strong performance, rising by 102.78% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 298.55% year-on-year. This substantial increase in operating income underscores the company's effective operational strategies and robust financial health.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.68, reflecting an impressive increase of 237.37% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders and potential investors, highlighting the company's profitability and efficiency.
In terms of stock performance, Samrat Pharmachem has delivered a 1.46% return in the last week. However, the stock has seen a -2.01% return over the last six months, but has managed a 7.97% year-to-date (YTD) return, showcasing a mixed performance in the stock market.
Currently, Samrat Pharmachem holds a market capitalization of ₹116.16 Crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹459 and a low of ₹320, reflecting its trading range over the past year.
Samrat Pharmachem Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|80.82
|82.68
|-2.25%
|57.48
|+40.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.5
|0.66
|-23.73%
|0.49
|+1.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.16
|0.16
|+0.63%
|0.16
|-0.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|78.4
|81.49
|-3.79%
|56.87
|+37.85%
|Operating Income
|2.42
|1.2
|+102.78%
|0.61
|+298.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.82
|1.39
|+102.86%
|0.75
|+274.48%
|Net Income
|2.07
|1.4
|+48.02%
|0.61
|+237.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|6.68
|4.52
|+47.79%
|1.98
|+237.37%
