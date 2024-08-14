Samrat Pharmachem Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 237.96% YoY

Published14 Aug 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Samrat Pharmachem Q1 Results Live

Samrat Pharmachem Q1 Results Live : Samrat Pharmachem declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported impressive year-on-year growth, with the topline increasing by 40.61% and the profit surging by 237.96%. Comparatively, the revenue saw a slight decline of 2.25% from the previous quarter, while the profit increased by a substantial 48.02%.

In terms of expenses, the company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 23.73% quarter-on-quarter. However, these expenses saw a modest increase of 1.34% year-on-year. The prudent management of expenses contributed significantly to the overall profitability.

The operating income also showed strong performance, rising by 102.78% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 298.55% year-on-year. This substantial increase in operating income underscores the company's effective operational strategies and robust financial health.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 6.68, reflecting an impressive increase of 237.37% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders and potential investors, highlighting the company's profitability and efficiency.

In terms of stock performance, Samrat Pharmachem has delivered a 1.46% return in the last week. However, the stock has seen a -2.01% return over the last six months, but has managed a 7.97% year-to-date (YTD) return, showcasing a mixed performance in the stock market.

Currently, Samrat Pharmachem holds a market capitalization of 116.16 Crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 459 and a low of 320, reflecting its trading range over the past year.

Samrat Pharmachem Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue80.8282.68-2.25%57.48+40.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.50.66-23.73%0.49+1.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.160.16+0.63%0.16-0.62%
Total Operating Expense78.481.49-3.79%56.87+37.85%
Operating Income2.421.2+102.78%0.61+298.55%
Net Income Before Taxes2.821.39+102.86%0.75+274.48%
Net Income2.071.4+48.02%0.61+237.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS6.684.52+47.79%1.98+237.37%
FAQs
₹2.07Cr
₹80.82Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:19 AM IST
