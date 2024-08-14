Samrat Pharmachem Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 237.96% YoY

Samrat Pharmachem Q1 Results Live : Samrat Pharmachem declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024. The company reported impressive year-on-year growth, with the topline increasing by 40.61% and the profit surging by 237.96%. Comparatively, the revenue saw a slight decline of 2.25% from the previous quarter, while the profit increased by a substantial 48.02%.

In terms of expenses, the company managed to reduce its Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses by 23.73% quarter-on-quarter. However, these expenses saw a modest increase of 1.34% year-on-year. The prudent management of expenses contributed significantly to the overall profitability.

The operating income also showed strong performance, rising by 102.78% quarter-on-quarter and a remarkable 298.55% year-on-year. This substantial increase in operating income underscores the company's effective operational strategies and robust financial health.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹6.68, reflecting an impressive increase of 237.37% year-on-year. This growth in EPS is a positive indicator for shareholders and potential investors, highlighting the company's profitability and efficiency.

In terms of stock performance, Samrat Pharmachem has delivered a 1.46% return in the last week. However, the stock has seen a -2.01% return over the last six months, but has managed a 7.97% year-to-date (YTD) return, showcasing a mixed performance in the stock market.

Currently, Samrat Pharmachem holds a market capitalization of ₹116.16 Crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹459 and a low of ₹320, reflecting its trading range over the past year.

Samrat Pharmachem Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 80.82 82.68 -2.25% 57.48 +40.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.5 0.66 -23.73% 0.49 +1.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.16 0.16 +0.63% 0.16 -0.62% Total Operating Expense 78.4 81.49 -3.79% 56.87 +37.85% Operating Income 2.42 1.2 +102.78% 0.61 +298.55% Net Income Before Taxes 2.82 1.39 +102.86% 0.75 +274.48% Net Income 2.07 1.4 +48.02% 0.61 +237.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 6.68 4.52 +47.79% 1.98 +237.37%