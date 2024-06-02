Samrat Pharmachem Q4 results : profit at ₹1.4Cr, Revenue increased by 19.77% YoY

Samrat Pharmachem Q4 Results Live : Samrat Pharmachem declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.77% & the profitcame at ₹1.4cr. It is noteworthy that Samrat Pharmachem had declared loss of ₹0.74cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 34.06%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.3% q-o-q & increased by 12.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2810.2% q-o-q & increased by 249.19% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.52 for Q4 which increased by 287.52% Y-o-Y.

Samrat Pharmachem has delivered -3.86% return in the last 1 week, -1.54% return in last 6 months and 2.7% YTD return.

Currently the Samrat Pharmachem has a market cap of ₹110.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹533.6 & ₹320 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samrat Pharmachem Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 82.68 61.67 +34.06% 69.03 +19.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.66 0.56 +16.3% 0.58 +12.88% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.16 0.16 -1.3% 0.16 -2.74% Total Operating Expense 81.49 61.72 +32.03% 69.83 +16.69% Operating Income 1.2 -0.04 +2810.2% -0.8 +249.19% Net Income Before Taxes 1.39 0.14 +885.32% -0.79 +275.66% Net Income 1.4 0.34 +305.14% -0.74 +287.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.52 1.11 +307.21% -2.41 +287.52%

