Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Samrat Pharmachem Q4 results : profit at 1.4Cr, Revenue increased by 19.77% YoY

Samrat Pharmachem Q4 results : profit at ₹1.4Cr, Revenue increased by 19.77% YoY

Samrat Pharmachem Q4 results : Revenue increased by 19.77% YoY & profit at 1.4Cr

Samrat Pharmachem Q4 Results Live

Samrat Pharmachem Q4 Results Live : Samrat Pharmachem declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.77% & the profitcame at 1.4cr. It is noteworthy that Samrat Pharmachem had declared loss of 0.74cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 34.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.3% q-o-q & increased by 12.88% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2810.2% q-o-q & increased by 249.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.52 for Q4 which increased by 287.52% Y-o-Y.

Samrat Pharmachem has delivered -3.86% return in the last 1 week, -1.54% return in last 6 months and 2.7% YTD return.

Currently the Samrat Pharmachem has a market cap of 110.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of 533.6 & 320 respectively.

Samrat Pharmachem Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue82.6861.67+34.06%69.03+19.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.660.56+16.3%0.58+12.88%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.160.16-1.3%0.16-2.74%
Total Operating Expense81.4961.72+32.03%69.83+16.69%
Operating Income1.2-0.04+2810.2%-0.8+249.19%
Net Income Before Taxes1.390.14+885.32%-0.79+275.66%
Net Income1.40.34+305.14%-0.74+287.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.521.11+307.21%-2.41+287.52%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.4Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹82.68Cr

