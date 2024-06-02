Samrat Pharmachem Q4 results : profit at ₹1.4Cr, Revenue increased by 19.77% YoY

Samrat Pharmachem Q4 Results Live : Samrat Pharmachem declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.77% & the profitcame at ₹1.4cr. It is noteworthy that Samrat Pharmachem had declared loss of ₹0.74cr in previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 34.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.3% q-o-q & increased by 12.88% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2810.2% q-o-q & increased by 249.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.52 for Q4 which increased by 287.52% Y-o-Y.
Samrat Pharmachem has delivered -3.86% return in the last 1 week, -1.54% return in last 6 months and 2.7% YTD return.
Currently the Samrat Pharmachem has a market cap of ₹110.49 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹533.6 & ₹320 respectively.
Samrat Pharmachem Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|82.68
|61.67
|+34.06%
|69.03
|+19.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.66
|0.56
|+16.3%
|0.58
|+12.88%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.16
|0.16
|-1.3%
|0.16
|-2.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|81.49
|61.72
|+32.03%
|69.83
|+16.69%
|Operating Income
|1.2
|-0.04
|+2810.2%
|-0.8
|+249.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.39
|0.14
|+885.32%
|-0.79
|+275.66%
|Net Income
|1.4
|0.34
|+305.14%
|-0.74
|+287.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.52
|1.11
|+307.21%
|-2.41
|+287.52%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.4Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹82.68Cr
