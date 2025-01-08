Samsrita Labs Q3 Results 2025:Samsrita Labs declared their Q3 results on 06 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% and the loss decreased by 10.99% year-over-year. The company reported a loss of ₹0.04 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue also declined by 0%, while the loss showed a decrease of 9.6%. The company reported that selling, general and administrative expenses remained flat, showing a decline of 0% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Samsrita Labs Q3 Results

In terms of operating performance, the operating income was up by 9.6% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.99% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.03 for Q3, which reflects a decrease of 0% year-over-year.

Samsrita Labs has delivered -1.68% return in the last 1 week, 34.91% return in the last 6 months, and -1.68% YTD return.

Currently, the Samsrita Labs has a market cap of ₹33.76 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹32.36 and a low of ₹13.

Samsrita Labs Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.03 -0% 0.03 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -25% 0 -40% Total Operating Expense 0.04 0.04 -9.6% 0.05 -10.99% Operating Income -0.04 -0.04 +9.6% -0.05 +10.99% Net Income Before Taxes -0.04 -0.04 +9.6% -0.05 +10.99% Net Income -0.04 -0.04 +9.6% -0.05 +10.99% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.03 -0.03 -0% -0.03 -0%