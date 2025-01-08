Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Samsrita Labs Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 10.99% YOY, loss at 0.04 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Samsrita Labs Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 10.99% YOY, loss at ₹0.04 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Livemint

Samsrita Labs Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 0% YoY & loss decreased by 10.99% YoY, loss at 0.04 crore and revenue at 0 crore

Samsrita Labs Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025

Samsrita Labs Q3 Results 2025:Samsrita Labs declared their Q3 results on 06 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% and the loss decreased by 10.99% year-over-year. The company reported a loss of 0.04 crore and revenue at 0 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue also declined by 0%, while the loss showed a decrease of 9.6%. The company reported that selling, general and administrative expenses remained flat, showing a decline of 0% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

Samsrita Labs Q3 Results

In terms of operating performance, the operating income was up by 9.6% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.99% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -0.03 for Q3, which reflects a decrease of 0% year-over-year.

Samsrita Labs has delivered -1.68% return in the last 1 week, 34.91% return in the last 6 months, and -1.68% YTD return.

Currently, the Samsrita Labs has a market cap of 33.76 Cr, with a 52-week high of 32.36 and a low of 13.

Samsrita Labs Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.03-0%0.03-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-25%0-40%
Total Operating Expense0.040.04-9.6%0.05-10.99%
Operating Income-0.04-0.04+9.6%-0.05+10.99%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.04-0.04+9.6%-0.05+10.99%
Net Income-0.04-0.04+9.6%-0.05+10.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.03-0.03-0%-0.03-0%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.04Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

