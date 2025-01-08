Samsrita Labs Q3 Results 2025 on 08 Jan, 2025: loss falls by 10.99% YOY, loss at ₹0.04 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore

Samsrita Labs Q3 Results 2025:Samsrita Labs declared their Q3 results on 06 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 0% and the loss decreased by 10.99% year-over-year. The company reported a loss of ₹0.04 crore and revenue at ₹0 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue also declined by 0%, while the loss showed a decrease of 9.6%. The company reported that selling, general and administrative expenses remained flat, showing a decline of 0% both quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.
Samsrita Labs Q3 Results
In terms of operating performance, the operating income was up by 9.6% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 10.99% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.03 for Q3, which reflects a decrease of 0% year-over-year.
Samsrita Labs has delivered -1.68% return in the last 1 week, 34.91% return in the last 6 months, and -1.68% YTD return.
Currently, the Samsrita Labs has a market cap of ₹33.76 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹32.36 and a low of ₹13.
Samsrita Labs Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.03
|-0%
|0.03
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-25%
|0
|-40%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.04
|0.04
|-9.6%
|0.05
|-10.99%
|Operating Income
|-0.04
|-0.04
|+9.6%
|-0.05
|+10.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.04
|-0.04
|+9.6%
|-0.05
|+10.99%
|Net Income
|-0.04
|-0.04
|+9.6%
|-0.05
|+10.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0%
|-0.03
|-0%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.04Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
