Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results /  Samsung Electronics First-Quarter Profit Plunged

Samsung Electronics First-Quarter Profit Plunged

1 min read . 06:42 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
A man walks past an advertisement for Samsung Galaxy S23 phones at an underground shopping area in Seoul on April 27, 2023. - Samsung Electronics on April 27, reported its worst quarterly profits in 14 years, blaming slowing consumer spending on electronics and a global microchip glut that hit its core memory business. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

  • Chip demand will likely continue to be sluggish through the second quarter before gradually recovering in the second half

Samsung Electronics Co.’s first-quarter net profit slid 86% from a year earlier, with its semiconductor segment posting a large loss amid a downturn in the chip industry.

Samsung Electronics Co.’s first-quarter net profit slid 86% from a year earlier, with its semiconductor segment posting a large loss amid a downturn in the chip industry.

Chip demand will likely continue to be sluggish through the second quarter before gradually recovering in the second half, the South Korean tech giant said Thursday.

Chip demand will likely continue to be sluggish through the second quarter before gradually recovering in the second half, the South Korean tech giant said Thursday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 1.575 trillion won ($1.18 billion), compared with net profit of KRW11.325 trillion in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said.

The company’s chip-making segment posted an operating loss of KRW4.580 trillion in the quarter.

The results beat a FactSet-compiled consensus forecast for net profit of KRW821.00 billion.

Revenue fell 18% on year to KRW63.745 trillion, while operating profit dropped 95% to KRW640.20 billion. They were both slightly above the company’s preliminary forecasts.

Samsung’s profit plunge reflects the global memory-chip industry downturn, as an economic slowdown, high inflation and geopolitical tensions have prompted corporates and consumers to cut spending on PCs, smartphones and servers, which usually drives demand for semiconductors.

The company recently joined its chip-making competitors in dialing back investments and production capacity to address the supply glut, weak demand and lower product prices.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.