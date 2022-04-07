Samsung forecasts record first-quarter revenues

Prices of the two major types of memory chips—both DRAM and NAND flash—in the first quarter remained higher than the same point last year. But production hold ups due to shortages of other types of semiconductors have led to some pullbacks in memory demand from the prior quarter, said Sanjeev Rana, a Seoul-based senior analyst at brokerage CLSA. But memory prices held up better than expected, propping up profits, he said.