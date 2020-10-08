Samsung profit beats estimates after US sanctions hit Huawei

Huawei overtook Samsung to become the world’s largest smartphone maker in the second quarter, but the Korean giant is projected to regain the crown after its Chinese rival lost access to the most advanced components that go into its Android devices. Samsung is expanding its market share in India, where consumers are growing hostile to Chinese products because of geopolitical issues. Its memory business also benefited after Huawei stocked up on semiconductors ahead of American sanctions kicking in last month.