Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Samtex Fashions Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 54.21% YoY

Samtex Fashions Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 54.21% YoY

Samtex Fashions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss decreased by 54.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss decreased by 42.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.01% q-o-q & decreased by 52.13% YoY.

The operating income was up by 42.83% q-o-q & increased by 54.15% YoY.

The EPS is -0.1 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 58.33% YoY.

Samtex Fashions has delivered -1.42% return in the last 1 week, 39.9% return in the last 6 months, and 22.57% YTD return.

Currently, Samtex Fashions has a market cap of 20.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3.12 & 1.8 respectively.

Samtex Fashions Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue00-0%0-0%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.010.01-2.01%0.03-52.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.651.31-50.73%1.62-60.31%
Total Operating Expense0.791.38-42.83%1.72-54.15%
Operating Income-0.79-1.38+42.83%-1.72+54.15%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.79-1.37+42.52%-1.72+54.21%
Net Income-0.79-1.37+42.52%-1.72+54.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.1-0.18+44.44%-0.24+58.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.79Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0Cr

