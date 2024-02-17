Samtex Fashions Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 54.21% YoY

Samtex Fashions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss decreased by 54.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss decreased by 42.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.01% q-o-q & decreased by 52.13% YoY.
The operating income was up by 42.83% q-o-q & increased by 54.15% YoY.
The EPS is ₹-0.1 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 58.33% YoY.
Samtex Fashions has delivered -1.42% return in the last 1 week, 39.9% return in the last 6 months, and 22.57% YTD return.
Currently, Samtex Fashions has a market cap of ₹20.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3.12 & ₹1.8 respectively.
Samtex Fashions Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.01
|0.01
|-2.01%
|0.03
|-52.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.65
|1.31
|-50.73%
|1.62
|-60.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.79
|1.38
|-42.83%
|1.72
|-54.15%
|Operating Income
|-0.79
|-1.38
|+42.83%
|-1.72
|+54.15%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.79
|-1.37
|+42.52%
|-1.72
|+54.21%
|Net Income
|-0.79
|-1.37
|+42.52%
|-1.72
|+54.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.1
|-0.18
|+44.44%
|-0.24
|+58.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.79Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
