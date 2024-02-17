Samtex Fashions Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 54.21% YoY

Samtex Fashions declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss decreased by 54.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss decreased by 42.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.01% q-o-q & decreased by 52.13% YoY.

The operating income was up by 42.83% q-o-q & increased by 54.15% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-0.1 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 58.33% YoY.

Samtex Fashions has delivered -1.42% return in the last 1 week, 39.9% return in the last 6 months, and 22.57% YTD return.

Currently, Samtex Fashions has a market cap of ₹20.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3.12 & ₹1.8 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samtex Fashions Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.01 0.01 -2.01% 0.03 -52.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.65 1.31 -50.73% 1.62 -60.31% Total Operating Expense 0.79 1.38 -42.83% 1.72 -54.15% Operating Income -0.79 -1.38 +42.83% -1.72 +54.15% Net Income Before Taxes -0.79 -1.37 +42.52% -1.72 +54.21% Net Income -0.79 -1.37 +42.52% -1.72 +54.21% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.1 -0.18 +44.44% -0.24 +58.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.79Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!