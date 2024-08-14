Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 65.46% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live : Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline surged by 28.52% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant rise of 65.46% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.69%, but the profit saw a decline of 27.53%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.23% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial increase of 34.86% YoY. Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income was down by 7.38% QoQ but increased by an impressive 57.57% YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.47, marking a significant increase of 65.17% YoY. This strong performance is reflected in the company's stock return, delivering a 3.05% return in the last week, 56.52% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 77.24% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Samvardhana Motherson International currently holds a market capitalization of ₹122,449.9 Cr. The company's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹208.88 and a 52-week low of ₹86.8, indicating a strong position in the market.
As of 14 Aug, 2024, the company has garnered positive sentiment from analysts. Out of the 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.
Samvardhana Motherson International Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28867.96
|27058.22
|+6.69%
|22462.18
|+28.52%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7170.44
|6686.88
|+7.23%
|5316.91
|+34.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1064.57
|1087.83
|-2.14%
|838.9
|+26.9%
|Total Operating Expense
|27157.22
|25211.07
|+7.72%
|21376.46
|+27.04%
|Operating Income
|1710.74
|1847.15
|-7.38%
|1085.72
|+57.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1445.2
|1556.88
|-7.17%
|909.09
|+58.97%
|Net Income
|994.17
|1371.82
|-27.53%
|600.87
|+65.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.47
|2.02
|-27.21%
|0.89
|+65.17%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess