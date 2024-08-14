Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 65.46% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 28.52% YoY & profit increased by 65.46% YoY

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live
Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live : Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline surged by 28.52% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant rise of 65.46% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.69%, but the profit saw a decline of 27.53%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.23% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial increase of 34.86% YoY. Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income was down by 7.38% QoQ but increased by an impressive 57.57% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.47, marking a significant increase of 65.17% YoY. This strong performance is reflected in the company's stock return, delivering a 3.05% return in the last week, 56.52% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 77.24% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Samvardhana Motherson International currently holds a market capitalization of 122,449.9 Cr. The company's stock has reached a 52-week high of 208.88 and a 52-week low of 86.8, indicating a strong position in the market.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, the company has garnered positive sentiment from analysts. Out of the 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28867.9627058.22+6.69%22462.18+28.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7170.446686.88+7.23%5316.91+34.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization1064.571087.83-2.14%838.9+26.9%
Total Operating Expense27157.2225211.07+7.72%21376.46+27.04%
Operating Income1710.741847.15-7.38%1085.72+57.57%
Net Income Before Taxes1445.21556.88-7.17%909.09+58.97%
Net Income994.171371.82-27.53%600.87+65.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.472.02-27.21%0.89+65.17%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹994.17Cr
₹28867.96Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsSamvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 65.46% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    144.15
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.75 (-3.19%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.80
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.4 (-0.24%)

    Tata Power

    405.50
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.69%)

    Vedanta

    415.00
    11:26 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -7.7 (-1.82%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL

    237.00
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    19.25 (8.84%)

    PB Fintech

    1,591.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    110.3 (7.45%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    945.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    50.1 (5.6%)

    SJVN

    144.10
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    7.15 (5.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue