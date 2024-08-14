Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 65.46% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 65.46% YoY

Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 28.52% YoY & profit increased by 65.46% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live : Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline surged by 28.52% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant rise of 65.46% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.69%, but the profit saw a decline of 27.53%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.23% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial increase of 34.86% YoY. Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income was down by 7.38% QoQ but increased by an impressive 57.57% YoY.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.47, marking a significant increase of 65.17% YoY. This strong performance is reflected in the company's stock return, delivering a 3.05% return in the last week, 56.52% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 77.24% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Samvardhana Motherson International currently holds a market capitalization of 122,449.9 Cr. The company's stock has reached a 52-week high of 208.88 and a 52-week low of 86.8, indicating a strong position in the market.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, the company has garnered positive sentiment from analysts. Out of the 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue28867.9627058.22+6.69%22462.18+28.52%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7170.446686.88+7.23%5316.91+34.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization1064.571087.83-2.14%838.9+26.9%
Total Operating Expense27157.2225211.07+7.72%21376.46+27.04%
Operating Income1710.741847.15-7.38%1085.72+57.57%
Net Income Before Taxes1445.21556.88-7.17%909.09+58.97%
Net Income994.171371.82-27.53%600.87+65.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.472.02-27.21%0.89+65.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹994.17Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹28867.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.