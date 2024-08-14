Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 65.46% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 Results Live : Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q1 results on 13 Aug, 2024, showcasing a robust performance. The company's topline surged by 28.52% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a significant rise of 65.46% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.69%, but the profit saw a decline of 27.53%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 7.23% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and saw a substantial increase of 34.86% YoY. Despite the increase in expenses, the operating income was down by 7.38% QoQ but increased by an impressive 57.57% YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.47, marking a significant increase of 65.17% YoY. This strong performance is reflected in the company's stock return, delivering a 3.05% return in the last week, 56.52% return in the last 6 months, and a remarkable 77.24% year-to-date (YTD) return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samvardhana Motherson International currently holds a market capitalization of ₹122,449.9 Cr. The company's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹208.88 and a 52-week low of ₹86.8, indicating a strong position in the market.

As of 14 Aug, 2024, the company has garnered positive sentiment from analysts. Out of the 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28867.96 27058.22 +6.69% 22462.18 +28.52% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7170.44 6686.88 +7.23% 5316.91 +34.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 1064.57 1087.83 -2.14% 838.9 +26.9% Total Operating Expense 27157.22 25211.07 +7.72% 21376.46 +27.04% Operating Income 1710.74 1847.15 -7.38% 1085.72 +57.57% Net Income Before Taxes 1445.2 1556.88 -7.17% 909.09 +58.97% Net Income 994.17 1371.82 -27.53% 600.87 +65.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.47 2.02 -27.21% 0.89 +65.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹994.17Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹28867.96Cr

