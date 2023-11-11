Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 18.21% YOY
Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 28.55% YoY & profit decreased by 18.21% YoY
Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 28.55% & the profit decreased by 18.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.5% and the profit decreased by 66.46%.
