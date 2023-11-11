comScore
Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 18.21% YOY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 28.55% YoY & profit decreased by 18.21% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 FY24 ResultsPremium
Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 FY24 Results

Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 28.55% & the profit decreased by 18.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.5% and the profit decreased by 66.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.86% q-o-q & increased by 33.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.89% q-o-q & increased by 38.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.51 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 69.5% Y-o-Y.

Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered -2.17% return in the last 1 week, 15.61% return in last 6 months and 21.38% YTD return.

Currently the Samvardhana Motherson International has a market cap of 60987.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of 103.4 & 61.8 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23473.7922462.18+4.5%18260.78+28.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total5468.785316.91+2.86%4100.23+33.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization867.39838.9+3.4%748.72+15.85%
Total Operating Expense22701.7421376.46+6.2%17704.79+28.22%
Operating Income772.051085.72-28.89%555.99+38.86%
Net Income Before Taxes523.32909.09-42.43%459.58+13.87%
Net Income201.55600.87-66.46%246.43-18.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.510.89-42.85%0.3+69.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹201.55Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹23473.79Cr

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:12 AM IST
