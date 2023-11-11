Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 18.21% YOY

Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 28.55% & the profit decreased by 18.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.5% and the profit decreased by 66.46%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.86% q-o-q & increased by 33.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 28.89% q-o-q & increased by 38.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.51 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 69.5% Y-o-Y.

Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered -2.17% return in the last 1 week, 15.61% return in last 6 months and 21.38% YTD return.

Currently the Samvardhana Motherson International has a market cap of ₹60987.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹103.4 & ₹61.8 respectively.

As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23473.79 22462.18 +4.5% 18260.78 +28.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 5468.78 5316.91 +2.86% 4100.23 +33.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 867.39 838.9 +3.4% 748.72 +15.85% Total Operating Expense 22701.74 21376.46 +6.2% 17704.79 +28.22% Operating Income 772.05 1085.72 -28.89% 555.99 +38.86% Net Income Before Taxes 523.32 909.09 -42.43% 459.58 +13.87% Net Income 201.55 600.87 -66.46% 246.43 -18.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.51 0.89 -42.85% 0.3 +69.5%

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹201.55Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹23473.79Cr

