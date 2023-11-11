Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 18.21% YOY
Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q2 FY24 results on 09 Nov, 2023. The topline increased by 28.55% & the profit decreased by 18.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 4.5% and the profit decreased by 66.46%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.86% q-o-q & increased by 33.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 28.89% q-o-q & increased by 38.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.51 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 69.5% Y-o-Y.
Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered -2.17% return in the last 1 week, 15.61% return in last 6 months and 21.38% YTD return.
Currently the Samvardhana Motherson International has a market cap of ₹60987.79 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹103.4 & ₹61.8 respectively.
As of 11 Nov, 2023 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating &11 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 Nov, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Samvardhana Motherson International Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23473.79
|22462.18
|+4.5%
|18260.78
|+28.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|5468.78
|5316.91
|+2.86%
|4100.23
|+33.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|867.39
|838.9
|+3.4%
|748.72
|+15.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|22701.74
|21376.46
|+6.2%
|17704.79
|+28.22%
|Operating Income
|772.05
|1085.72
|-28.89%
|555.99
|+38.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|523.32
|909.09
|-42.43%
|459.58
|+13.87%
|Net Income
|201.55
|600.87
|-66.46%
|246.43
|-18.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.51
|0.89
|-42.85%
|0.3
|+69.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹201.55Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹23473.79Cr
