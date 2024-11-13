Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 336.49% YOY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 Results Live : Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showing a remarkable profit increase of 336.49% year-over-year. The company's revenue also saw a significant rise, increasing by 18.48% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue down by 3.66% and profit decreasing by 11.51%. This reflects some challenges in maintaining momentum quarter-over-quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 4% quarter-over-quarter, but were up 25.87% year-over-year, indicating increasing operational costs in the long term.

Operating income for the quarter was also affected, dropping by 21.37% from the previous quarter, although it still marked an increase of 74.22% compared to the same quarter last year, showcasing a strong year-on-year performance.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹1.29, a substantial increase of 153.61% year-over-year, highlighting the company's ability to generate increased earnings relative to its share count.

In terms of stock performance, Samvardhana Motherson International has seen a -9.84% return in the last week, while over the last six months, the return has been a positive 30.18%, and a remarkable 62.86% year-to-date.

The current market capitalization of Samvardhana Motherson International is ₹116830.6 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹216.99 and a low of ₹86.8, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, there is a mix of ratings: 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 1 Hold, 9 Buy, and 7 Strong Buy ratings, suggesting a generally positive sentiment among analysts.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date is to Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's growth potential despite some recent quarterly challenges.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27811.86 28867.96 -3.66% 23473.79 +18.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6883.45 7170.44 -4% 5468.78 +25.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 1102.84 1064.57 +3.59% 867.39 +27.14% Total Operating Expense 26466.76 27157.22 -2.54% 22701.74 +16.58% Operating Income 1345.1 1710.74 -21.37% 772.05 +74.22% Net Income Before Taxes 1242.41 1445.2 -14.03% 523.32 +137.41% Net Income 879.74 994.17 -11.51% 201.55 +336.49% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.29 1.47 -12.24% 0.51 +153.61%