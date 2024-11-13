Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 336.49% YOY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 18.48% YoY & profit increased by 336.49% YoY.

Published13 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 Results Live
Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 Results Live

Samvardhana Motherson International Q2 Results Live : Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q2 results on 12 Nov, 2024, showing a remarkable profit increase of 336.49% year-over-year. The company's revenue also saw a significant rise, increasing by 18.48% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline in both revenue and profit, with revenue down by 3.66% and profit decreasing by 11.51%. This reflects some challenges in maintaining momentum quarter-over-quarter.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a decline of 4% quarter-over-quarter, but were up 25.87% year-over-year, indicating increasing operational costs in the long term.

Operating income for the quarter was also affected, dropping by 21.37% from the previous quarter, although it still marked an increase of 74.22% compared to the same quarter last year, showcasing a strong year-on-year performance.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 1.29, a substantial increase of 153.61% year-over-year, highlighting the company's ability to generate increased earnings relative to its share count.

In terms of stock performance, Samvardhana Motherson International has seen a -9.84% return in the last week, while over the last six months, the return has been a positive 30.18%, and a remarkable 62.86% year-to-date.

The current market capitalization of Samvardhana Motherson International is 116830.6 Cr, with a 52-week high of 216.99 and a low of 86.8, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

As of 13 Nov, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, there is a mix of ratings: 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 1 Hold, 9 Buy, and 7 Strong Buy ratings, suggesting a generally positive sentiment among analysts.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date is to Buy, reflecting confidence in the company's growth potential despite some recent quarterly challenges.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27811.8628867.96-3.66%23473.79+18.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6883.457170.44-4%5468.78+25.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization1102.841064.57+3.59%867.39+27.14%
Total Operating Expense26466.7627157.22-2.54%22701.74+16.58%
Operating Income1345.11710.74-21.37%772.05+74.22%
Net Income Before Taxes1242.411445.2-14.03%523.32+137.41%
Net Income879.74994.17-11.51%201.55+336.49%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.291.47-12.24%0.51+153.61%
₹879.74Cr
₹27811.86Cr
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSamvardhana Motherson International Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 336.49% YOY

