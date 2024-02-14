 Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.39% YoY | Mint
Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.39% YoY

 Livemint

Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 27.05% YoY & Profit Increased by 19.39% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 FY24 Results Live

Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 27.05% and the profit increased by 19.39% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.47% and the profit increased by 168.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.92% q-o-q and increased by 31.96% YoY.

The operating income was up by 75.16% q-o-q and increased by 78.11% YoY.

The EPS is 0.8 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 19.36% YoY.

Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered -2.26% return in the last 1 week, 18.55% return in the last 6 months, and 12.21% YTD return.

Currently, Samvardhana Motherson International has a market cap of 77,522.26 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 123.4 and 61.8 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25697.5623473.79+9.47%20226.21+27.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6065.915468.78+10.92%4596.61+31.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization1016.38867.39+17.18%815.04+24.7%
Total Operating Expense24345.222701.74+7.24%19466.94+25.06%
Operating Income1352.36772.05+75.16%759.27+78.11%
Net Income Before Taxes850.9523.32+62.6%717.91+18.52%
Net Income541.96201.55+168.9%453.93+19.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.80.51+57.46%0.67+19.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹541.96Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹25697.56Cr

Published: 14 Feb 2024, 03:47 AM IST
