Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.39% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 27.05% and the profit increased by 19.39% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.47% and the profit increased by 168.9%.
