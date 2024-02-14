Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.39% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 27.05% and the profit increased by 19.39% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.47% and the profit increased by 168.9%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.92% q-o-q and increased by 31.96% YoY.

The operating income was up by 75.16% q-o-q and increased by 78.11% YoY.

The EPS is ₹0.8 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 19.36% YoY.

Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered -2.26% return in the last 1 week, 18.55% return in the last 6 months, and 12.21% YTD return.

Currently, Samvardhana Motherson International has a market cap of ₹77,522.26 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹123.4 and ₹61.8 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 25697.56 23473.79 +9.47% 20226.21 +27.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6065.91 5468.78 +10.92% 4596.61 +31.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 1016.38 867.39 +17.18% 815.04 +24.7% Total Operating Expense 24345.2 22701.74 +7.24% 19466.94 +25.06% Operating Income 1352.36 772.05 +75.16% 759.27 +78.11% Net Income Before Taxes 850.9 523.32 +62.6% 717.91 +18.52% Net Income 541.96 201.55 +168.9% 453.93 +19.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.8 0.51 +57.46% 0.67 +19.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹541.96Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹25697.56Cr

