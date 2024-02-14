Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 19.39% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 27.05% and the profit increased by 19.39% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.47% and the profit increased by 168.9%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.92% q-o-q and increased by 31.96% YoY.
The operating income was up by 75.16% q-o-q and increased by 78.11% YoY.
The EPS is ₹0.8 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 19.36% YoY.
Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered -2.26% return in the last 1 week, 18.55% return in the last 6 months, and 12.21% YTD return.
Currently, Samvardhana Motherson International has a market cap of ₹77,522.26 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹123.4 and ₹61.8 respectively.
As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 11 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 14 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Samvardhana Motherson International Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25697.56
|23473.79
|+9.47%
|20226.21
|+27.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6065.91
|5468.78
|+10.92%
|4596.61
|+31.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1016.38
|867.39
|+17.18%
|815.04
|+24.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|24345.2
|22701.74
|+7.24%
|19466.94
|+25.06%
|Operating Income
|1352.36
|772.05
|+75.16%
|759.27
|+78.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|850.9
|523.32
|+62.6%
|717.91
|+18.52%
|Net Income
|541.96
|201.55
|+168.9%
|453.93
|+19.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.8
|0.51
|+57.46%
|0.67
|+19.36%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹541.96Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹25697.56Cr
