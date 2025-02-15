Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 Results 2025:Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 7.66% and profit surged by 62.12% year-on-year, reaching ₹878.63 crore with revenue totaling ₹27665.92 crore.
However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.52% while profit decreased marginally by 0.13%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.39% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.33% year-on-year.
On a positive note, the operating income was up by 16.98% quarter-on-quarter and 16.35% year-on-year, indicating a strong operational performance. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.25, reflecting a significant increase of 56.25% year-on-year.
Despite the positive quarterly results, the stock performance has been challenging. Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered a return of -8.59% in the last week, -32.03% over the last 6 months, and -19.16% year-to-date.
Currently, the company boasts a market cap of ₹88701.74 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹216.99 and a low of ₹107.5. Analysts' sentiment shows a mixed outlook; out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 1 as Hold, 8 as Buy, and 7 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, remains to Buy, reflecting optimism despite the recent stock performance.
Samvardhana Motherson International Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27665.92
|27811.86
|-0.52%
|25697.56
|+7.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7117.09
|6883.45
|+3.39%
|6065.91
|+17.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1112.36
|1102.84
|+0.86%
|1016.38
|+9.44%
|Total Operating Expense
|26092.48
|26466.76
|-1.41%
|24345.2
|+7.18%
|Operating Income
|1573.44
|1345.1
|+16.98%
|1352.36
|+16.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1321.67
|1242.41
|+6.38%
|850.9
|+55.33%
|Net Income
|878.63
|879.74
|-0.13%
|541.96
|+62.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.25
|1.29
|-3.1%
|0.8
|+56.25%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
