Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 Results 2025:Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 7.66% and profit surged by 62.12% year-on-year, reaching ₹878.63 crore with revenue totaling ₹27665.92 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.52% while profit decreased marginally by 0.13%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.39% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.33% year-on-year.

Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 Results

On a positive note, the operating income was up by 16.98% quarter-on-quarter and 16.35% year-on-year, indicating a strong operational performance. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.25, reflecting a significant increase of 56.25% year-on-year.

Despite the positive quarterly results, the stock performance has been challenging. Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered a return of -8.59% in the last week, -32.03% over the last 6 months, and -19.16% year-to-date.

Currently, the company boasts a market cap of ₹88701.74 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹216.99 and a low of ₹107.5. Analysts' sentiment shows a mixed outlook; out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 1 as Hold, 8 as Buy, and 7 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, remains to Buy, reflecting optimism despite the recent stock performance.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27665.92 27811.86 -0.52% 25697.56 +7.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7117.09 6883.45 +3.39% 6065.91 +17.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 1112.36 1102.84 +0.86% 1016.38 +9.44% Total Operating Expense 26092.48 26466.76 -1.41% 24345.2 +7.18% Operating Income 1573.44 1345.1 +16.98% 1352.36 +16.35% Net Income Before Taxes 1321.67 1242.41 +6.38% 850.9 +55.33% Net Income 878.63 879.74 -0.13% 541.96 +62.12% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.25 1.29 -3.1% 0.8 +56.25%