Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 62.12% YOY, profit at ₹878.63 crore and revenue at ₹27665.92 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 Results 2025:Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q3 results on 14 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 7.66% and profit surged by 62.12% year-on-year, reaching 878.63 crore with revenue totaling 27665.92 crore.

However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a slight decline of 0.52% while profit decreased marginally by 0.13%. The company's selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.39% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 17.33% year-on-year.

Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 Results

On a positive note, the operating income was up by 16.98% quarter-on-quarter and 16.35% year-on-year, indicating a strong operational performance. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.25, reflecting a significant increase of 56.25% year-on-year.

Despite the positive quarterly results, the stock performance has been challenging. Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered a return of -8.59% in the last week, -32.03% over the last 6 months, and -19.16% year-to-date.

Currently, the company boasts a market cap of 88701.74 crore, with a 52-week high of 216.99 and a low of 107.5. Analysts' sentiment shows a mixed outlook; out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have rated it as Sell, 1 as Hold, 8 as Buy, and 7 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2025, remains to Buy, reflecting optimism despite the recent stock performance.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27665.9227811.86-0.52%25697.56+7.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7117.096883.45+3.39%6065.91+17.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization1112.361102.84+0.86%1016.38+9.44%
Total Operating Expense26092.4826466.76-1.41%24345.2+7.18%
Operating Income1573.441345.1+16.98%1352.36+16.35%
Net Income Before Taxes1321.671242.41+6.38%850.9+55.33%
Net Income878.63879.74-0.13%541.96+62.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.251.29-3.1%0.8+56.25%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹878.63Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹27665.92Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 11:24 AM IST
