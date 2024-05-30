Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 109.75% YOY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.73% YoY & profit increased by 109.75% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Results Live : Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.73% & the profit increased by 109.75% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.29% and the profit increased by 153.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.24% q-o-q & increased by 34.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 36.59% q-o-q & increased by 41.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.02 for Q4 which increased by 108.23% Y-o-Y.

Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered 10.8% return in the last 1 week, 59.59% return in the last 6 months and 44.87% YTD return.

Currently, Samvardhana Motherson International has a market cap of ₹100087.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹148.95 & ₹78.35 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating & 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 27058.22 25697.56 +5.29% 22599 +19.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6686.88 6065.91 +10.24% 4962.05 +34.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 1087.83 1016.38 +7.03% 839.66 +29.56% Total Operating Expense 25211.07 24345.2 +3.56% 21295.3 +18.39% Operating Income 1847.15 1352.36 +36.59% 1303.7 +41.69% Net Income Before Taxes 1556.88 850.9 +82.97% 953.01 +63.36% Net Income 1371.82 541.96 +153.12% 654.02 +109.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.02 0.8 +152.13% 0.97 +108.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1371.82Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹27058.22Cr

