Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 109.75% YOY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 109.75% YOY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.73% YoY & profit increased by 109.75% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Results Live

Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Results Live : Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.73% & the profit increased by 109.75% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.29% and the profit increased by 153.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.24% q-o-q & increased by 34.76% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 36.59% q-o-q & increased by 41.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.02 for Q4 which increased by 108.23% Y-o-Y.

Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered 10.8% return in the last 1 week, 59.59% return in the last 6 months and 44.87% YTD return.

Currently, Samvardhana Motherson International has a market cap of 100087.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of 148.95 & 78.35 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating & 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 30 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Samvardhana Motherson International Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue27058.2225697.56+5.29%22599+19.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6686.886065.91+10.24%4962.05+34.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization1087.831016.38+7.03%839.66+29.56%
Total Operating Expense25211.0724345.2+3.56%21295.3+18.39%
Operating Income1847.151352.36+36.59%1303.7+41.69%
Net Income Before Taxes1556.88850.9+82.97%953.01+63.36%
Net Income1371.82541.96+153.12%654.02+109.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.020.8+152.13%0.97+108.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1371.82Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹27058.22Cr

