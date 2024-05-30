Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 109.75% YOY

Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 Results Live : Samvardhana Motherson International declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.73% & the profit increased by 109.75% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.29% and the profit increased by 153.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.24% q-o-q & increased by 34.76% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 36.59% q-o-q & increased by 41.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.02 for Q4 which increased by 108.23% Y-o-Y.
Samvardhana Motherson International has delivered 10.8% return in the last 1 week, 59.59% return in the last 6 months and 44.87% YTD return.
Currently, Samvardhana Motherson International has a market cap of ₹100087.7 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹148.95 & ₹78.35 respectively.
As of 30 May, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Buy rating & 10 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 30 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Samvardhana Motherson International Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|27058.22
|25697.56
|+5.29%
|22599
|+19.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6686.88
|6065.91
|+10.24%
|4962.05
|+34.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1087.83
|1016.38
|+7.03%
|839.66
|+29.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|25211.07
|24345.2
|+3.56%
|21295.3
|+18.39%
|Operating Income
|1847.15
|1352.36
|+36.59%
|1303.7
|+41.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1556.88
|850.9
|+82.97%
|953.01
|+63.36%
|Net Income
|1371.82
|541.96
|+153.12%
|654.02
|+109.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.02
|0.8
|+152.13%
|0.97
|+108.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1371.82Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹27058.22Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!