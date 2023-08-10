Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results: Net profit surges over four-fold to ₹601 crore1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 08:48 PM IST
Total revenue from operations rose to ₹22,462 crore in the June quarter as against ₹17,654 crore in the year-ago period, SAMIL said in a regulatory filing.
Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped over four-fold to ₹601 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message