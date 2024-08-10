Sandhar Technologies Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 35.89% YOY

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Sandhar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Sandhar Technologies declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The company's topline increased by 10.09%, while the profit saw a substantial rise of 35.89% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.57%, and the profit decreased by 18.96%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.15% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and saw a 14.44% increase YoY. Despite the higher expenses, Sandhar Technologies managed to improve its operating income, which was down by 19.7% QoQ but increased by 18.52% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 4.83, marking a 35.29% increase YoY. This strong financial performance is reflected in the company's stock returns, delivering a 0.71% return in the last week, a 45.58% return in the last six months, and a 30.27% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Sandhar Technologies has a market capitalization of 3867.25 Cr. The company's stock has recorded a 52-week high of 697.5 and a 52-week low of 345.3, showcasing its strong market performance over the year.

As of 10 Aug, 2024, two analysts covering Sandhar Technologies have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation for the stock as of the same date was also 'Strong Buy,' indicating strong investor confidence in the company's future prospects.

Sandhar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue912.57917.83-0.57%828.91+10.09%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total131.41126.18+4.15%114.83+14.44%
Depreciation/ Amortization40.7542.12-3.24%34.93+16.67%
Total Operating Expense867.66861.91+0.67%791.01+9.69%
Operating Income44.9155.92-19.7%37.89+18.52%
Net Income Before Taxes37.1446.41-19.97%29.67+25.15%
Net Income29.0635.86-18.96%21.39+35.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.835.96-18.96%3.57+35.29%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

FAQs
₹29.06Cr
₹912.57Cr
First Published:10 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM IST
