Sandhar Technologies Q1 Results Live: profit rise by 35.89% YOY

Sandhar Technologies Q1 Results Live : Sandhar Technologies declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, reporting a significant increase in both revenue and profit on a year-over-year (YoY) basis. The company's topline increased by 10.09%, while the profit saw a substantial rise of 35.89% YoY. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.57%, and the profit decreased by 18.96%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 4.15% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and saw a 14.44% increase YoY. Despite the higher expenses, Sandhar Technologies managed to improve its operating income, which was down by 19.7% QoQ but increased by 18.52% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹4.83, marking a 35.29% increase YoY. This strong financial performance is reflected in the company's stock returns, delivering a 0.71% return in the last week, a 45.58% return in the last six months, and a 30.27% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Sandhar Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹3867.25 Cr. The company's stock has recorded a 52-week high of ₹697.5 and a 52-week low of ₹345.3, showcasing its strong market performance over the year.
As of 10 Aug, 2024, two analysts covering Sandhar Technologies have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation for the stock as of the same date was also 'Strong Buy,' indicating strong investor confidence in the company's future prospects.
Sandhar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|912.57
|917.83
|-0.57%
|828.91
|+10.09%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|131.41
|126.18
|+4.15%
|114.83
|+14.44%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|40.75
|42.12
|-3.24%
|34.93
|+16.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|867.66
|861.91
|+0.67%
|791.01
|+9.69%
|Operating Income
|44.91
|55.92
|-19.7%
|37.89
|+18.52%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|37.14
|46.41
|-19.97%
|29.67
|+25.15%
|Net Income
|29.06
|35.86
|-18.96%
|21.39
|+35.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.83
|5.96
|-18.96%
|3.57
|+35.29%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹29.06Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹912.57Cr
