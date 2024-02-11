Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sandhar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.21% YoY

Sandhar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.21% YoY

Livemint

Sandhar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 23.11% YoY & profit increased by 28.21% YoY

Sandhar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sandhar Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 23.11% & the profit increased by 28.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.53% and the profit decreased by 7.6%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.45% q-o-q & increased by 23.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.38% q-o-q & increased by 41.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 28.35% Y-o-Y.

Sandhar Technologies has delivered -6.08% return in the last 1 week, 24.9% return in the last 6 months, and -10.51% YTD return.

Currently, Sandhar Technologies has a market cap of 2656.52 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 532 & 190 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Sandhar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue889.52884.85+0.53%722.56+23.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total119.43121.18-1.45%97.03+23.09%
Depreciation/ Amortization39.7136.86+7.75%31.07+27.81%
Total Operating Expense840.64840.56+0.01%688.08+22.17%
Operating Income48.8944.29+10.38%34.48+41.8%
Net Income Before Taxes38.6735.46+9.06%27.08+42.77%
Net Income25.2327.3-7.6%19.68+28.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.214.58-8.08%3.28+28.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹889.52Cr

