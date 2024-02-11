Sandhar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.21% YoY

Sandhar Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 23.11% & the profit increased by 28.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.53% and the profit decreased by 7.6%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.45% q-o-q & increased by 23.09% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.38% q-o-q & increased by 41.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 28.35% Y-o-Y.
Sandhar Technologies has delivered -6.08% return in the last 1 week, 24.9% return in the last 6 months, and -10.51% YTD return.
Currently, Sandhar Technologies has a market cap of ₹2656.52 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹532 & ₹190 respectively.
As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
Sandhar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|889.52
|884.85
|+0.53%
|722.56
|+23.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|119.43
|121.18
|-1.45%
|97.03
|+23.09%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|39.71
|36.86
|+7.75%
|31.07
|+27.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|840.64
|840.56
|+0.01%
|688.08
|+22.17%
|Operating Income
|48.89
|44.29
|+10.38%
|34.48
|+41.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|38.67
|35.46
|+9.06%
|27.08
|+42.77%
|Net Income
|25.23
|27.3
|-7.6%
|19.68
|+28.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.21
|4.58
|-8.08%
|3.28
|+28.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹25.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹889.52Cr
