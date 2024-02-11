Sandhar Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 28.21% YoY

Sandhar Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 23.11% & the profit increased by 28.21% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.53% and the profit decreased by 7.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.45% q-o-q & increased by 23.09% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.38% q-o-q & increased by 41.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.21 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 28.35% Y-o-Y.

Sandhar Technologies has delivered -6.08% return in the last 1 week, 24.9% return in the last 6 months, and -10.51% YTD return.

Currently, Sandhar Technologies has a market cap of ₹2656.52 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹532 & ₹190 respectively.

As of 11 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Sandhar Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 889.52 884.85 +0.53% 722.56 +23.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 119.43 121.18 -1.45% 97.03 +23.09% Depreciation/ Amortization 39.71 36.86 +7.75% 31.07 +27.81% Total Operating Expense 840.64 840.56 +0.01% 688.08 +22.17% Operating Income 48.89 44.29 +10.38% 34.48 +41.8% Net Income Before Taxes 38.67 35.46 +9.06% 27.08 +42.77% Net Income 25.23 27.3 -7.6% 19.68 +28.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.21 4.58 -8.08% 3.28 +28.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹25.23Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹889.52Cr

