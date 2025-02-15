Sandhar Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 18.71% YOY, profit at ₹29.95 crore and revenue at ₹973.69 crore

Sandhar Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Sandhar Technologies declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a notable performance with a topline increase of 9.46% and a profit rise of 18.71% year-over-year (YoY). The company reported a profit of ₹29.95 crore and revenue of ₹973.69 crore for the quarter.
However, comparing to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 1.06%, with profit decreasing by 25.16%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum quarter-over-quarter, despite the annual growth.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.01% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 12.57% YoY, contributing to the overall costs faced by the company.
In terms of operating income, Sandhar experienced a decrease of 9.5% q-o-q, although there was a slight increase of 4.81% YoY, indicating a mixed performance in operational efficiency.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹4.97 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 18.05% YoY, which may be viewed positively by investors.
Sandhar Technologies has faced some challenges in the stock market, delivering -14.12% return in the last week, -39.18% return over the last six months, and -23.36% YTD return.
Currently, Sandhar Technologies boasts a market cap of ₹2208.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹697.5 and low of ₹371.05.
As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy, signaling optimism about the company's future performance.
Sandhar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|973.69
|984.16
|-1.06%
|889.52
|+9.46%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|134.44
|133.1
|+1.01%
|119.43
|+12.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|43.72
|42.21
|+3.58%
|39.71
|+10.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|922.45
|927.54
|-0.55%
|840.64
|+9.73%
|Operating Income
|51.24
|56.62
|-9.5%
|48.89
|+4.81%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|41.85
|50.05
|-16.38%
|38.67
|+8.22%
|Net Income
|29.95
|40.02
|-25.16%
|25.23
|+18.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.97
|6.65
|-25.26%
|4.21
|+18.05%
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹29.95Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹973.69Cr