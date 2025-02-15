Sandhar Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 18.71% YOY, profit at ₹29.95 crore and revenue at ₹973.69 crore

Sandhar Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Sandhar Technologies declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a notable performance with a topline increase of 9.46% and a profit rise of 18.71% year-over-year (YoY). The company reported a profit of ₹29.95 crore and revenue of ₹973.69 crore for the quarter.

However, comparing to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 1.06%, with profit decreasing by 25.16%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum quarter-over-quarter, despite the annual growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.01% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 12.57% YoY, contributing to the overall costs faced by the company.

In terms of operating income, Sandhar experienced a decrease of 9.5% q-o-q, although there was a slight increase of 4.81% YoY, indicating a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹4.97 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 18.05% YoY, which may be viewed positively by investors.

Sandhar Technologies has faced some challenges in the stock market, delivering -14.12% return in the last week, -39.18% return over the last six months, and -23.36% YTD return.

Currently, Sandhar Technologies boasts a market cap of ₹2208.78 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹697.5 and low of ₹371.05.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy, signaling optimism about the company's future performance.

Sandhar Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 973.69 984.16 -1.06% 889.52 +9.46% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 134.44 133.1 +1.01% 119.43 +12.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 43.72 42.21 +3.58% 39.71 +10.1% Total Operating Expense 922.45 927.54 -0.55% 840.64 +9.73% Operating Income 51.24 56.62 -9.5% 48.89 +4.81% Net Income Before Taxes 41.85 50.05 -16.38% 38.67 +8.22% Net Income 29.95 40.02 -25.16% 25.23 +18.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.97 6.65 -25.26% 4.21 +18.05%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.