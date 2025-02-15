Sandhar Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 18.71% YOY, profit at ₹29.95 crore and revenue at ₹973.69 crore

Published15 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST
Sandhar Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Sandhar Technologies Q3 Results 2025:Sandhar Technologies declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a notable performance with a topline increase of 9.46% and a profit rise of 18.71% year-over-year (YoY). The company reported a profit of 29.95 crore and revenue of 973.69 crore for the quarter.

However, comparing to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 1.06%, with profit decreasing by 25.16%. This indicates some challenges in maintaining momentum quarter-over-quarter, despite the annual growth.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 1.01% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 12.57% YoY, contributing to the overall costs faced by the company.

In terms of operating income, Sandhar experienced a decrease of 9.5% q-o-q, although there was a slight increase of 4.81% YoY, indicating a mixed performance in operational efficiency.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 4.97 for Q3, reflecting an increase of 18.05% YoY, which may be viewed positively by investors.

Sandhar Technologies has faced some challenges in the stock market, delivering -14.12% return in the last week, -39.18% return over the last six months, and -23.36% YTD return.

Currently, Sandhar Technologies boasts a market cap of 2208.78 crore, with a 52-week high of 697.5 and low of 371.05.

As of 15 Feb, 2025, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy, signaling optimism about the company's future performance.

Sandhar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue973.69984.16-1.06%889.52+9.46%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total134.44133.1+1.01%119.43+12.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization43.7242.21+3.58%39.71+10.1%
Total Operating Expense922.45927.54-0.55%840.64+9.73%
Operating Income51.2456.62-9.5%48.89+4.81%
Net Income Before Taxes41.8550.05-16.38%38.67+8.22%
Net Income29.9540.02-25.16%25.23+18.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.976.65-25.26%4.21+18.05%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST
