Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sandhar Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.44% YOY

Sandhar Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.44% YOY

Livemint

Sandhar Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.98% YoY & profit increased by 47.44% YoY

Sandhar Technologies Q4 Results Live

Sandhar Technologies Q4 Results Live : Sandhar Technologies declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.98% & the profit increased by 47.44% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.18% and the profit increased by 42.17%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.65% q-o-q & increased by 26.3% Y-o-Y.

Operating income was up by 14.4% q-o-q & increased by 59.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.96 for Q4, which increased by 49.03% Y-o-Y.

Sandhar Technologies has delivered 8.93% return in the last 1 week, 6.32% return in the last 6 months, and 11.27% YTD return.

Currently, Sandhar Technologies has a market cap of 3303.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of 590 & 228.2 respectively.

As of 26 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Sandhar Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue917.83889.52+3.18%764.97+19.98%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total126.18119.43+5.65%99.91+26.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization42.1239.71+6.05%32.54+29.41%
Total Operating Expense861.91840.64+2.53%730.01+18.07%
Operating Income55.9248.89+14.4%34.96+59.96%
Net Income Before Taxes46.4138.67+20.01%31.81+45.9%
Net Income35.8625.23+42.17%24.32+47.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.964.21+41.57%4+49.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹35.86Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹917.83Cr

