Sandhar Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.44% YOY

Sandhar Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.98% YoY & profit increased by 47.44% YoY

Sandhar Technologies declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.98% & the profit increased by 47.44% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.18% and the profit increased by 42.17%.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.65% q-o-q & increased by 26.3% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income was up by 14.4% q-o-q & increased by 59.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.96 for Q4, which increased by 49.03% Y-o-Y.

Sandhar Technologies has delivered 8.93% return in the last 1 week, 6.32% return in the last 6 months, and 11.27% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Sandhar Technologies has a market cap of ₹3303.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹590 & ₹228.2 respectively.

As of 26 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 26 May, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sandhar Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 917.83 889.52 +3.18% 764.97 +19.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 126.18 119.43 +5.65% 99.91 +26.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 42.12 39.71 +6.05% 32.54 +29.41% Total Operating Expense 861.91 840.64 +2.53% 730.01 +18.07% Operating Income 55.92 48.89 +14.4% 34.96 +59.96% Net Income Before Taxes 46.41 38.67 +20.01% 31.81 +45.9% Net Income 35.86 25.23 +42.17% 24.32 +47.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.96 4.21 +41.57% 4 +49.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹35.86Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹917.83Cr

