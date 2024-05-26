Sandhar Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 47.44% YOY

Sandhar Technologies Q4 Results Live : Sandhar Technologies declared their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024. The topline increased by 19.98% & the profit increased by 47.44% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.18% and the profit increased by 42.17%.
Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.65% q-o-q & increased by 26.3% Y-o-Y.
Operating income was up by 14.4% q-o-q & increased by 59.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.96 for Q4, which increased by 49.03% Y-o-Y.
Sandhar Technologies has delivered 8.93% return in the last 1 week, 6.32% return in the last 6 months, and 11.27% YTD return.
Currently, Sandhar Technologies has a market cap of ₹3303.27 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹590 & ₹228.2 respectively.
As of 26 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
Sandhar Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|917.83
|889.52
|+3.18%
|764.97
|+19.98%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|126.18
|119.43
|+5.65%
|99.91
|+26.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|42.12
|39.71
|+6.05%
|32.54
|+29.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|861.91
|840.64
|+2.53%
|730.01
|+18.07%
|Operating Income
|55.92
|48.89
|+14.4%
|34.96
|+59.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.41
|38.67
|+20.01%
|31.81
|+45.9%
|Net Income
|35.86
|25.23
|+42.17%
|24.32
|+47.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.96
|4.21
|+41.57%
|4
|+49.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹35.86Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹917.83Cr
