Sandt Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 43.38% YoY

Sandt Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by ∞% and the loss decreased by 43.38% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.46% and the loss increased by 39.19%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.71% q-o-q and increased by 73.62% YoY.
The operating income was down by 39.19% q-o-q and increased by 43.38% YoY.
The EPS is ₹-0.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.95% YoY.
Sandt Corporation has delivered -7.4% return in the last 1 week, -13.93% return in the last 6 months, and -2.54% YTD return.
Currently, Sandt Corporation has a market cap of ₹108.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68.95 & ₹22.33 respectively.
Sandt Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.04
|0.04
|+3.46%
|0
|+∞%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.03
|+29.71%
|0.03
|+73.62%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|+2.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.11
|0.09
|+22.59%
|0.11
|-6.88%
|Operating Income
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-39.19%
|-0.11
|+43.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-39.19%
|-0.11
|+43.38%
|Net Income
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-39.19%
|-0.11
|+43.38%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-39.2%
|-0.04
|+48.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.07Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.04Cr
