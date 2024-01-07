Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sandt Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 43.38% YoY

Sandt Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 43.38% YoY

Livemint

Sandt Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by ∞% YoY & loss decreased by 43.38% YoY

Sandt Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sandt Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by ∞% and the loss decreased by 43.38% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.46% and the loss increased by 39.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.71% q-o-q and increased by 73.62% YoY.

The operating income was down by 39.19% q-o-q and increased by 43.38% YoY.

The EPS is -0.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.95% YoY.

Sandt Corporation has delivered -7.4% return in the last 1 week, -13.93% return in the last 6 months, and -2.54% YTD return.

Currently, Sandt Corporation has a market cap of 108.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 68.95 & 22.33 respectively.

Sandt Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.040.04+3.46%0+∞%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.03+29.71%0.03+73.62%
Depreciation/ Amortization00-0%0+2.33%
Total Operating Expense0.110.09+22.59%0.11-6.88%
Operating Income-0.07-0.05-39.19%-0.11+43.38%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.07-0.05-39.19%-0.11+43.38%
Net Income-0.07-0.05-39.19%-0.11+43.38%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.02-0.01-39.2%-0.04+48.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.07Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.04Cr

