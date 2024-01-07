Sandt Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 43.38% YoY

Sandt Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 05 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by ∞% and the loss decreased by 43.38% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.46% and the loss increased by 39.19%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 29.71% q-o-q and increased by 73.62% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 39.19% q-o-q and increased by 43.38% YoY.

The EPS is ₹-0.02 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 48.95% YoY.

Sandt Corporation has delivered -7.4% return in the last 1 week, -13.93% return in the last 6 months, and -2.54% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Sandt Corporation has a market cap of ₹108.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹68.95 & ₹22.33 respectively.

Sandt Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.04 0.04 +3.46% 0 +∞% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.03 +29.71% 0.03 +73.62% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 +2.33% Total Operating Expense 0.11 0.09 +22.59% 0.11 -6.88% Operating Income -0.07 -0.05 -39.19% -0.11 +43.38% Net Income Before Taxes -0.07 -0.05 -39.19% -0.11 +43.38% Net Income -0.07 -0.05 -39.19% -0.11 +43.38% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.02 -0.01 -39.2% -0.04 +48.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.07Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.04Cr

