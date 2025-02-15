Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Sangam India Q3 Results 2025:Sangam India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a topline increase of 21.4% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit faced a significant decline of 35.7% YoY, amounting to ₹2.45 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹753.99 crore, indicating a positive growth trajectory.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Sangam India experienced an 11.6% increase in revenue, while profit saw a stark decrease of 55.86%. This dip in profit raises concerns among investors regarding the company's operational efficiency.
Despite the profit decline, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown some relief, declining by 12.77% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreasing by 2.86% YoY. This suggests a potential focus on cost management.
The operating income for Sangam India saw a significant uptick, rising by 27.71% q-o-q and increasing by a remarkable 68.31% YoY. This indicates a strong operational performance amidst declining profits.
Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter is recorded at ₹0.71, reflecting a 33.02% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS may influence investor sentiment and the overall stock performance.
Sangam India has delivered a -5.53% return in the last week, a -2.45% return over the last six months, and a -10.6% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting a challenging market environment for the company.
Currently, the Sangam India has a market cap of ₹1746.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹529.25 and a low of ₹317.6, indicating significant volatility in the stock price.
Sangam India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|753.99
|675.61
|+11.6%
|621.1
|+21.4%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|62.05
|71.13
|-12.77%
|63.88
|-2.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.87
|27.77
|+3.96%
|26.9
|+7.32%
|Total Operating Expense
|720.53
|649.41
|+10.95%
|601.22
|+19.84%
|Operating Income
|33.46
|26.2
|+27.71%
|19.88
|+68.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|8.82
|3
|+194%
|4.38
|+101.37%
|Net Income
|2.45
|5.55
|-55.86%
|3.81
|-35.7%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.71
|1.31
|-45.8%
|1.06
|-33.02%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
