Sangam India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 35.7% YOY, profit at ₹2.45 crore and revenue at ₹753.99 crore

Sangam India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: Revenue increased by 21.4% YoY & profit decreased by 35.7% YoY, profit at 2.45 crore and revenue at 753.99 crore

Livemint
Published15 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST
Advertisement
Sangam India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025

Sangam India Q3 Results 2025:Sangam India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a topline increase of 21.4% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit faced a significant decline of 35.7% YoY, amounting to 2.45 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at 753.99 crore, indicating a positive growth trajectory.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sangam India experienced an 11.6% increase in revenue, while profit saw a stark decrease of 55.86%. This dip in profit raises concerns among investors regarding the company's operational efficiency.

Advertisement

Despite the profit decline, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown some relief, declining by 12.77% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreasing by 2.86% YoY. This suggests a potential focus on cost management.

Sangam India Q3 Results

The operating income for Sangam India saw a significant uptick, rising by 27.71% q-o-q and increasing by a remarkable 68.31% YoY. This indicates a strong operational performance amidst declining profits.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter is recorded at 0.71, reflecting a 33.02% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS may influence investor sentiment and the overall stock performance.

Advertisement

Sangam India has delivered a -5.53% return in the last week, a -2.45% return over the last six months, and a -10.6% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, the Sangam India has a market cap of 1746.35 crore, with a 52-week high of 529.25 and a low of 317.6, indicating significant volatility in the stock price.

Sangam India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue753.99675.61+11.6%621.1+21.4%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total62.0571.13-12.77%63.88-2.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.8727.77+3.96%26.9+7.32%
Total Operating Expense720.53649.41+10.95%601.22+19.84%
Operating Income33.4626.2+27.71%19.88+68.31%
Net Income Before Taxes8.823+194%4.38+101.37%
Net Income2.455.55-55.86%3.81-35.7%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.711.31-45.8%1.06-33.02%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsSangam India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 35.7% YOY, profit at ₹2.45 crore and revenue at ₹753.99 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹2.45Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹753.99Cr

First Published:15 Feb 2025, 02:23 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget