Sangam India Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 35.7% YOY, profit at ₹2.45 crore and revenue at ₹753.99 crore

Sangam India Q3 Results 2025:Sangam India declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025, showcasing a topline increase of 21.4% year-over-year (YoY). However, the company's profit faced a significant decline of 35.7% YoY, amounting to ₹2.45 crore. The revenue for the quarter stood at ₹753.99 crore, indicating a positive growth trajectory.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Sangam India experienced an 11.6% increase in revenue, while profit saw a stark decrease of 55.86%. This dip in profit raises concerns among investors regarding the company's operational efficiency.

Despite the profit decline, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses have shown some relief, declining by 12.77% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreasing by 2.86% YoY. This suggests a potential focus on cost management.

The operating income for Sangam India saw a significant uptick, rising by 27.71% q-o-q and increasing by a remarkable 68.31% YoY. This indicates a strong operational performance amidst declining profits.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter is recorded at ₹0.71, reflecting a 33.02% decrease YoY. This decline in EPS may influence investor sentiment and the overall stock performance.

Sangam India has delivered a -5.53% return in the last week, a -2.45% return over the last six months, and a -10.6% year-to-date (YTD) return, reflecting a challenging market environment for the company.

Currently, the Sangam India has a market cap of ₹1746.35 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹529.25 and a low of ₹317.6, indicating significant volatility in the stock price.

Sangam India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 753.99 675.61 +11.6% 621.1 +21.4% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 62.05 71.13 -12.77% 63.88 -2.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.87 27.77 +3.96% 26.9 +7.32% Total Operating Expense 720.53 649.41 +10.95% 601.22 +19.84% Operating Income 33.46 26.2 +27.71% 19.88 +68.31% Net Income Before Taxes 8.82 3 +194% 4.38 +101.37% Net Income 2.45 5.55 -55.86% 3.81 -35.7% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.71 1.31 -45.8% 1.06 -33.02%

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

