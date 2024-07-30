Sanghi Industries Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 53.11% YOY

Sanghi Industries Q1 Results Live : Sanghi Industries announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a 33.78% increase in revenue and a significant 53.11% decrease in loss year-over-year.
However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 21.72% in revenue and a staggering 362.12% increase in loss.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 24.31% rise quarter-over-quarter but a notable 62.69% decrease year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 345.12% sequentially but showing a positive increase of 59.74% year-over-year.
The EPS for Q1 was reported at ₹-3.44, marking a 53.07% increase from the previous year.
In terms of returns, Sanghi Industries delivered 0.09% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -19.2% in the last 6 months and -23.28% year-to-date.
With a market cap of ₹2515.06 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹156 & ₹82.9 respectively, Sanghi Industries continues to be a key player in the market.
Analysts' ratings as of 30 Jul, 2024, indicate a positive sentiment towards Sanghi Industries, with all analysts covering the company giving a Buy recommendation.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also to Buy, showcasing confidence in the company's future prospects.
Sanghi Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|222.99
|284.87
|-21.72%
|166.69
|+33.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|23.11
|18.59
|+24.31%
|61.94
|-62.69%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|43.09
|25.42
|+69.51%
|23.58
|+82.74%
|Total Operating Expense
|271.23
|265.19
|+2.28%
|286.51
|-5.33%
|Operating Income
|-48.24
|19.68
|-345.12%
|-119.82
|+59.74%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-88.82
|-19.02
|-366.98%
|-189.43
|+53.11%
|Net Income
|-88.82
|-19.22
|-362.12%
|-189.43
|+53.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-3.44
|-0.39
|-775.25%
|-7.33
|+53.07%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess