Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sanghi Industries Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 53.11% YOY

Sanghi Industries Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 53.11% YOY

Livemint

Sanghi Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 33.78% YoY & loss decreased by 53.11% YoY

Sanghi Industries Q1 Results Live

Sanghi Industries Q1 Results Live : Sanghi Industries announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a 33.78% increase in revenue and a significant 53.11% decrease in loss year-over-year.

However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 21.72% in revenue and a staggering 362.12% increase in loss.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 24.31% rise quarter-over-quarter but a notable 62.69% decrease year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 345.12% sequentially but showing a positive increase of 59.74% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q1 was reported at -3.44, marking a 53.07% increase from the previous year.

In terms of returns, Sanghi Industries delivered 0.09% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -19.2% in the last 6 months and -23.28% year-to-date.

With a market cap of 2515.06 Cr and 52-week high/low of 156 & 82.9 respectively, Sanghi Industries continues to be a key player in the market.

Analysts' ratings as of 30 Jul, 2024, indicate a positive sentiment towards Sanghi Industries, with all analysts covering the company giving a Buy recommendation.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also to Buy, showcasing confidence in the company's future prospects.

Sanghi Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue222.99284.87-21.72%166.69+33.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total23.1118.59+24.31%61.94-62.69%
Depreciation/ Amortization43.0925.42+69.51%23.58+82.74%
Total Operating Expense271.23265.19+2.28%286.51-5.33%
Operating Income-48.2419.68-345.12%-119.82+59.74%
Net Income Before Taxes-88.82-19.02-366.98%-189.43+53.11%
Net Income-88.82-19.22-362.12%-189.43+53.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS-3.44-0.39-775.25%-7.33+53.07%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-88.82Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹222.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.