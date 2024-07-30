Sanghi Industries Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 53.11% YOY

Sanghi Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 33.78% YoY & loss decreased by 53.11% YoY

Sanghi Industries Q1 Results Live : Sanghi Industries announced their Q1 results on 29 Jul, 2024, revealing a 33.78% increase in revenue and a significant 53.11% decrease in loss year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, compared to the previous quarter, there was a decline of 21.72% in revenue and a staggering 362.12% increase in loss.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 24.31% rise quarter-over-quarter but a notable 62.69% decrease year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 345.12% sequentially but showing a positive increase of 59.74% year-over-year.

The EPS for Q1 was reported at ₹-3.44, marking a 53.07% increase from the previous year.

In terms of returns, Sanghi Industries delivered 0.09% in the last week, while showing negative returns of -19.2% in the last 6 months and -23.28% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market cap of ₹2515.06 Cr and 52-week high/low of ₹156 & ₹82.9 respectively, Sanghi Industries continues to be a key player in the market.

Analysts' ratings as of 30 Jul, 2024, indicate a positive sentiment towards Sanghi Industries, with all analysts covering the company giving a Buy recommendation.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also to Buy, showcasing confidence in the company's future prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanghi Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 222.99 284.87 -21.72% 166.69 +33.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 23.11 18.59 +24.31% 61.94 -62.69% Depreciation/ Amortization 43.09 25.42 +69.51% 23.58 +82.74% Total Operating Expense 271.23 265.19 +2.28% 286.51 -5.33% Operating Income -48.24 19.68 -345.12% -119.82 +59.74% Net Income Before Taxes -88.82 -19.02 -366.98% -189.43 +53.11% Net Income -88.82 -19.22 -362.12% -189.43 +53.11% Diluted Normalized EPS -3.44 -0.39 -775.25% -7.33 +53.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-88.82Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹222.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar