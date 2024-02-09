Sanghvi Movers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.32% YoY

Sanghvi Movers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 36.38% & the profit increased by 76.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.33% and the profit increased by 64.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.03% q-o-q & decreased by 14.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 59.82% q-o-q & increased by 87.61% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.16 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 91.93% Y-o-Y.
Sanghvi Movers has delivered 32.24% return in the last 1 week, 50.09% return in the last 6 months, and 24.8% YTD return.
Currently, Sanghvi Movers has a market cap of ₹4419.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1036.8 & ₹305.1 respectively.
Sanghvi Movers Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|167.04
|139.98
|+19.33%
|122.48
|+36.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|9
|8.65
|+4.03%
|10.48
|-14.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.87
|34.23
|-6.89%
|31.05
|+2.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|84.13
|88.11
|-4.51%
|78.29
|+7.47%
|Operating Income
|82.91
|51.87
|+59.82%
|44.19
|+87.61%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|82.01
|49.97
|+64.13%
|46.43
|+76.62%
|Net Income
|61.28
|37.2
|+64.72%
|34.75
|+76.32%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.16
|8.59
|+64.84%
|7.38
|+91.93%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹61.28Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹167.04Cr
