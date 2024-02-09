Sanghvi Movers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.32% YoY

Sanghvi Movers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 36.38% & the profit increased by 76.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.33% and the profit increased by 64.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.03% q-o-q & decreased by 14.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 59.82% q-o-q & increased by 87.61% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹14.16 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 91.93% Y-o-Y.

Sanghvi Movers has delivered 32.24% return in the last 1 week, 50.09% return in the last 6 months, and 24.8% YTD return.

Currently, Sanghvi Movers has a market cap of ₹4419.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1036.8 & ₹305.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanghvi Movers Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 167.04 139.98 +19.33% 122.48 +36.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 9 8.65 +4.03% 10.48 -14.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.87 34.23 -6.89% 31.05 +2.63% Total Operating Expense 84.13 88.11 -4.51% 78.29 +7.47% Operating Income 82.91 51.87 +59.82% 44.19 +87.61% Net Income Before Taxes 82.01 49.97 +64.13% 46.43 +76.62% Net Income 61.28 37.2 +64.72% 34.75 +76.32% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.16 8.59 +64.84% 7.38 +91.93%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹61.28Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹167.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!