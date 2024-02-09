Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Sanghvi Movers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.32% YoY

Sanghvi Movers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 76.32% YoY

Livemint

Sanghvi Movers Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 36.38% YoY & profit increased by 76.32% YoY

Sanghvi Movers Q3 FY24 Results Live

Sanghvi Movers declared their Q3 FY24 results on 07 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 36.38% & the profit increased by 76.32% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.33% and the profit increased by 64.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.03% q-o-q & decreased by 14.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 59.82% q-o-q & increased by 87.61% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.16 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 91.93% Y-o-Y.

Sanghvi Movers has delivered 32.24% return in the last 1 week, 50.09% return in the last 6 months, and 24.8% YTD return.

Currently, Sanghvi Movers has a market cap of 4419.06 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1036.8 & 305.1 respectively.

Sanghvi Movers Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue167.04139.98+19.33%122.48+36.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total98.65+4.03%10.48-14.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.8734.23-6.89%31.05+2.63%
Total Operating Expense84.1388.11-4.51%78.29+7.47%
Operating Income82.9151.87+59.82%44.19+87.61%
Net Income Before Taxes82.0149.97+64.13%46.43+76.62%
Net Income61.2837.2+64.72%34.75+76.32%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.168.59+64.84%7.38+91.93%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹61.28Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹167.04Cr

