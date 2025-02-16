Sanghvi Movers Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 46.02% YOY, profit at ₹33.08 crore and revenue at ₹207.96 crore

Published16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
Sanghvi Movers Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025

Sanghvi Movers Q3 Results 2025:On 13 Feb, 2025, Sanghvi Movers announced its Q3 results for 2025, revealing a revenue increase of 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) despite a significant profit decline of 46.02%. The company's profit stood at 33.08 crore, while revenue reached 207.96 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a robust growth of 33.2%, and profit saw an increase of 13.6%. However, the rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 7.17% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 26.22% YoY, have contributed to the profit decline.

The operating income for the quarter indicated a mixed performance, up by 12.77% q-o-q but down by 46.01% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 3.82, reflecting a 46.05% YoY decrease.

Sanghvi Movers has faced challenges in the market, with stock performance reflecting a -9.21% return over the past week, -39.77% over the last six months, and -19.45% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Sanghvi Movers holds a market capitalization of 2138.85 crore, with a 52-week high of 747.48 and a low of 222.6.

Sanghvi Movers Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue207.96156.13+33.2%167.04+24.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11.3610.6+7.17%9+26.22%
Depreciation/ Amortization31.1933.47-6.81%31.87-2.13%
Total Operating Expense163.19116.44+40.15%84.13+93.97%
Operating Income44.7639.69+12.77%82.91-46.01%
Net Income Before Taxes44.8341.64+7.66%82.01-45.34%
Net Income33.0829.12+13.6%61.28-46.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.823.36+13.69%7.08-46.05%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹33.08Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹207.96Cr

First Published:16 Feb 2025, 02:28 AM IST
