Sanghvi Movers Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 46.02% YOY, profit at ₹33.08 crore and revenue at ₹207.96 crore

Sanghvi Movers Q3 Results 2025:On 13 Feb, 2025, Sanghvi Movers announced its Q3 results for 2025, revealing a revenue increase of 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) despite a significant profit decline of 46.02%. The company's profit stood at ₹33.08 crore, while revenue reached ₹207.96 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a robust growth of 33.2%, and profit saw an increase of 13.6%. However, the rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 7.17% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 26.22% YoY, have contributed to the profit decline.

Advertisement

The operating income for the quarter indicated a mixed performance, up by 12.77% q-o-q but down by 46.01% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹3.82, reflecting a 46.05% YoY decrease.

Sanghvi Movers has faced challenges in the market, with stock performance reflecting a -9.21% return over the past week, -39.77% over the last six months, and -19.45% year-to-date (YTD).

Currently, Sanghvi Movers holds a market capitalization of ₹2138.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹747.48 and a low of ₹222.6.

Advertisement

Sanghvi Movers Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 207.96 156.13 +33.2% 167.04 +24.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 11.36 10.6 +7.17% 9 +26.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 31.19 33.47 -6.81% 31.87 -2.13% Total Operating Expense 163.19 116.44 +40.15% 84.13 +93.97% Operating Income 44.76 39.69 +12.77% 82.91 -46.01% Net Income Before Taxes 44.83 41.64 +7.66% 82.01 -45.34% Net Income 33.08 29.12 +13.6% 61.28 -46.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.82 3.36 +13.69% 7.08 -46.05%

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.