Sanghvi Movers Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 46.02% YOY, profit at ₹33.08 crore and revenue at ₹207.96 crore

Sanghvi Movers Q3 Results 2025:On 13 Feb, 2025, Sanghvi Movers announced its Q3 results for 2025, revealing a revenue increase of 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) despite a significant profit decline of 46.02%. The company's profit stood at ₹33.08 crore, while revenue reached ₹207.96 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, revenue experienced a robust growth of 33.2%, and profit saw an increase of 13.6%. However, the rising selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose by 7.17% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 26.22% YoY, have contributed to the profit decline.
The operating income for the quarter indicated a mixed performance, up by 12.77% q-o-q but down by 46.01% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹3.82, reflecting a 46.05% YoY decrease.
Sanghvi Movers has faced challenges in the market, with stock performance reflecting a -9.21% return over the past week, -39.77% over the last six months, and -19.45% year-to-date (YTD).
Currently, Sanghvi Movers holds a market capitalization of ₹2138.85 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹747.48 and a low of ₹222.6.
Sanghvi Movers Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|207.96
|156.13
|+33.2%
|167.04
|+24.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|11.36
|10.6
|+7.17%
|9
|+26.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|31.19
|33.47
|-6.81%
|31.87
|-2.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|163.19
|116.44
|+40.15%
|84.13
|+93.97%
|Operating Income
|44.76
|39.69
|+12.77%
|82.91
|-46.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|44.83
|41.64
|+7.66%
|82.01
|-45.34%
|Net Income
|33.08
|29.12
|+13.6%
|61.28
|-46.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.82
|3.36
|+13.69%
|7.08
|-46.05%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹33.08Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹207.96Cr