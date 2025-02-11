Sanjivani Paranteral Q3 Results 2025:Sanjivani Paranteral declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline increased by 15.98% & the profit increased by 15.15% YoY. Profit at ₹1.9 crore and revenue at ₹17.35 crore.

However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.3% and the profit decreased by 17.39%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.48% q-o-q & increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

Sanjivani Paranteral Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 11.81% q-o-q & increased by 38.95% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹1.62 for Q3 which decreased by 1.82% Y-o-Y.

Sanjivani Paranteral has delivered -8.62% return in the last 1 week, 16.95% return in last 6 months and -20.16% YTD return.

Currently the Sanjivani Paranteral has a market cap of ₹351.64 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹396.95 & ₹122.15 respectively.

Sanjivani Paranteral Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17.35 18.13 -4.3% 14.96 +15.98% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.65 1.61 +2.48% 1.2 +37.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.16 0.15 +6.67% 0.24 -33.33% Total Operating Expense 14.96 15.42 -2.98% 13.24 +12.99% Operating Income 2.39 2.71 -11.81% 1.72 +38.95% Net Income Before Taxes 2.51 2.92 -14.04% 1.9 +32.11% Net Income 1.9 2.3 -17.39% 1.65 +15.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.62 1.96 -17.35% 1.65 -1.82%